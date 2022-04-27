Two Gainesville seniors played their final home game Tuesday night as the Leopards look to build for the future.
The Gainesville baseball team fell 14-4 in six innings to Van Alstyne on senior night.
Gainesville (2-19 overall, 0-11 District 9-4A) cut the deficit to 3-2 at one point, but the Leopards couldn’t tie it after a pair of early runs by the Panthers.
Van Alstyne (15-7, 5-6) scored 3 runs the first three innings but pulled away in the later innings as its hitters made their third and fourth trips to the plate.
Tuesday night was the final home game for seniors Matthew Sebade and Jaidyn Sharpe. Gainesville coach Justin Braswell said both have been a big part of the program.
“Jaidyn’s been a part of the program for four years and just has made huge strides in his game over the last four years,” Braswell said. “I’m really proud of him. Sebade came to us last year (from Lindsay), but he’s been a big addition for us. He’s been a really good pitcher for us this year. Both of them have (given) a lot to this program.”
Micah Sharpe started for Gainesville, pitching the first four and a third innings. He allowed 4 earned runs on eight hits. He struck out five and walked three.
Lucas Riddle hit 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run. London Daniels hit 2-for-2 and reached twice on errors. Tate Rains walked each of his three plate appearances.
In the third inning, Sharpe hit a ball into right field, which the Van Alstyne right fielder misplayed. The ball made it to the fence as Sharpe and Riddle scored Gainesville’s first 2 runs. Riddle hit an RBI single in the fourth, then drew an errant throw on a steal attempt, allowing Daunte Scott to score from third.
Braswell said the Leopards battled early in the game.
“Micah went out and gave us a chance,” Braswell said. “Our offense came alive in the third inning. We put 2 runs up. It was a 3-2 ball game. A couple of plays got away from us in the fourth and the fifth, but like I told the boys, we battled. We gave ourselves a chance in every inning to score runs.”
With two seniors departing, most of the team will return. Braswell said a lot of underclassmen have started games over the past two seasons, so Gainesville will have a lot of experienced players in 2023.
He said the Leopards have shown a lot of improvement this season, and the returning players can build from it as they chase a playoff spot next year.
“We’re giving ourselves a chance in every district game, where in years past, that hasn’t been a thing for Gainesville,” Braswell said. “There’s a lot of brightness here. Micah Sharpe will be returning. He’s a great pitcher for us. We have London Daniels and Lucas Riddle. A lot of sophomores that have a lot of talent. And we’ll have some newcomers that are coming in, as well. We have Noah Green that’s a freshman… I just want people to know that Gainesville baseball is on its way up.”
