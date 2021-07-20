Last year’s pandemic-shortened football season taught the Gainesville Leopards some adult lessons, and the coaching staff has a few more in mind as the 2021 campaign approaches.
This is the Leopards’ last week of summer workouts. Gainesville has been using this time to get stronger and fine-tune their skills, but athletic director James Polk said he also wants his athletes to understand some important concepts.
“It’s just extra time to keep reinforcing commitment, being here, doing the things that you don’t always want to do but that you need to do,” Polk said. “We can’t make ‘em be here. By them showing up, it makes them accountable to being here instead of sitting at the house.”
Commitment is something Polk is emphasizing hard. He said it is important to him to preach daily about being a young adult. A lot goes into it, but commitment is a big part.
“It’s what they have to do when they become adults and they get out in the world on their own,” Polk said. “If you shake a man’s or woman’s hand and say, ‘I’m with you,’ and you know all of the responsibilities and descriptions and all that stuff that goes with that job, then for that contract, you stick to your word. You do your job the best you can. At the end of that contract, if it’s something you don’t choose to do, if it’s something you didn’t think was going the way it’s supposed to go, then you shake a man’s hand or a woman’s hand and say, ‘Thank you for the opportunity,’ and you go do something else. But you have to learn that if you make a commitment, you’re all in.”
Polk translates that message to high school sports. He tells the players if they commit to play, they need to be all in for that year. If they decide they don’t want to continue next year, then that is their choice, but they should stick to their commitment for the season.
Last year’s experiences helped teach the Leopards some things are out of their control. Polk said he is trying to further push that message.
“You can’t always control the variables, but whatever it is that you can control, or whatever it is that you can commit to and do, then you need to make sure you take advantage of that time,” Polk said. “Just like last year, we’re not going to sit here and worry about, ‘Are we going to have to get shut down again?’ The only thing that we can sit here and do and worry about is what we’re about to do at that moment, and then what happens in the end is what happens in the end, and we’ll move forward.”
A third lesson he wants his players to learn is attention to detail and the basics. Polk compared it to school. You have to learn basic words in kindergarten before you can learn more advanced words later.
One way he teaches it is by not allowing his players to step on the Gainesville “G” logo in the middle of the practice field when they huddle up to talk before and after practice. They cannot touch it at all, even barely.
“Yeah, I know it’s little, but it’s because I said so,” Polk said. “Because that’s what you’re going to have to deal with in life… It’s just to get them prepared mentally, and to get them to pay attention to little bitty instruction, and execute those little instructions and those little details… That’s what happens in a football game. We lost one game, we had five offsides penalties on a fake snap. Raise up, throw it, touchdown. Three times, and we lost by only three or four points. It was little, and so, that’s what happened.”
Polk said he thinks his athletes are slowly understanding his lessons. It takes time, especially for the freshmen and sixth graders who are about to move up to a new level in school.
The upperclassmen, Polk said, are key to the younger students’ understanding.
“It just takes time, and your older kids set the example,” Polk said. “When they’re sitting there listening, yes sir, no sir, other kids see it. It’s just little, simple things.”
