AZLE – Gainesville cruised to the second round of the playoffs Friday night with a solid all-around performance.
The Gainesville boys’ soccer team knocked off Lake Worth 3-0 at Azle High School to reach the second round for the second-straight season.
Gainesville (14-4-1) matched last season’s first-round result. The Leopards defeated the Bullfrogs by the same score in the bi-district round a year ago.
Lake Worth (9-11-2) had a few good stretches of play during the game but couldn’t break down the Gainesville defense.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco said the Leopards played with composure.
“Early on, you could see how (the Bullfrogs) were kind of sitting back,” Franco said. “That first goal kind of killed their game plan and they had to start coming and pressuring us. After that, that’s when the game started to open up for us more and we were able to send more through balls. So, I think that first goal kind of relieved some pressure, and we were able to pressure them and exploit them a little bit more.”
It took a while, but once the Leopards broke through, they quickly took control. Lizandro Rodriguez scored the opener with 15:41 to play in the first half on an impressive curling shot from long distance, stunning the Bullfrogs. Not quite three minutes later, Miguel Arriaga collected a loose ball in the box and fired it past the goalkeeper at close range after back-to-back Leopard corners.
Gainesville’s defensive performance matched its offensive output. Gainesville goalkeeper Hector Lozano stopped all three shots on target he faced. Countless crosses into the box were cleared away from danger, including several by Angel Galvez.
Franco said Galvez had a great game, especially considering he is playing defense this year after playing forward last season.
“He’s grown as the season’s gone on, and got more comfortable,” Franco said. “Today, he just had a heck of a game. Every ball that was in the air, he was there to challenge and win. Lake Worth has some tall guys, and we’re not a very tall team. He was able to handle that pressure and deal with it.”
The Leopards thought they had their third goal just over six minutes before halftime when a Rodriguez free kick found the back of the net, but the officials immediately ruled the play offside.
The third came with 18:34 to play in the second half when Gabriel Nevarez displayed his dribbling ability and slotted the ball past the keeper in the bottom left corner.
The Bullfrogs had a long stretch of play in the second half where they kept the ball in the Gainesville half as they tried to get back into the game. Following Nevarez’s goal, the Leopards seemed to retake control.
Franco said some injuries required Gainesville to shuffle some players around, and it took some time for them to get back into rhythm.
“I think that third goal was able to fully calm everybody down,” Franco said. “Take a deep breath, see the field and not be so rushed and sloppy with the ball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.