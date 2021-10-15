The Gainesville cross country teams competed in the District 9-4A meet Friday morning in Celina.
The Gainesville boys finished fourth with 100 points behind district champ Melissa (30 points), Sanger (72) and Anna (93). The Leopards edged out host Celina (103) and Aubrey (113).
Senior Emanuel Vargas led Gainesville with an 11th-place finish, running the 5,000-meter course in 18:15.65. Oscar Ramirez finished 13th at 18:28.69. Noe Martinez, Tye Short, Juan Fuentes, Angel Jasso and Kyle Munoz also ran for the Leopards.
The Lady Leopards fielded three runners, not enough for a team result. Sophomore Pamla Young led Gainesville by running the 3,200-meter course in 14:53.84. Celeste Buenos-Aires and Isabella Dunlap were the other Lady Leopard runners.
Without a top-three team finish or top-10 individual finish, Gainesville will not participate in the regional meet. Melissa, Sanger and Anna will represent the district in the boys’ division, while Celina, Sanger and Melissa will compete at regionals in the girls’ division.
