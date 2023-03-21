A battle-tested Gainesville squad is seeking to play with more consistency as it enters the playoffs this weekend.
The Gainesville boys’ soccer team will face Kaufman in a bi-district playoff game Friday at Melissa High School. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:15 p.m. and will be the second game of a doubleheader. The Gainesville girls will play beforehand.
The Leopards (15-4-2) finished tied for first in District 11-4A but enter the playoffs as the second seed behind Celina.
Kaufman (6-6) finished third in 12-4A.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco said the Leopards had a good regular season but weren’t always consistent.
“I think we had a lot of up and downs,” Franco said. “We would have weeks or games where we were really dominant, and then we would have a sloppy game or get brought back down to Earth. We just lacked some consistency sometimes throughout the season to maintain the level of play we were doing or the good soccer we were playing.”
The Leopards certainly had some good wins. Most notably, Gainesville opened district play by beating Celina, last year’s state runner-up, in penalties. Gainesville also beat strong teams such as Oak Cliff Faith Family and Carrolton Ranchview while drawing Sunnyvale and Class 5A Lake Dallas.
However, the Leopards came up short in the rematch with Celina and a district road game at Anna.
Regardless, Gainesville takes a four-game winning streak into the playoffs. Franco said his team has mostly done well.
“I think whenever we were on, we were playing well,” Franco said. “I was pretty pleased about, defensively, our structure and the midfield playing well. We don’t have that goal scorer like we did last year, but we’re getting goals from a lot of different players this year. There’s not a main guy. I think it's more of a team effort overall this year.”
The Leopards have experience advancing in the playoffs, but one thing has cost Gainesville the past two seasons: penalties.
Two years ago, the Leopards lost in the third round in a penalty shootout. In last year’s second round, Gainesville earned a penalty in the final seconds trailing by a goal. The opposing goalkeeper saved it, eliminating the Leopards.
Gainesville’s district utilized penalty shootouts to resolve ties this year. The Leopards went 2-0 in PKs, including the win against Celina.
Franco said winning those shootouts gives the Leopards confidence they will be ready if a playoff game reaches that stage this season.
“With Hector (Lozano) in goal, I know Hector’s going to be able to pull some saves off for us with the experience he has,” Franco said. “The seniors, they’ve gone through it the last two years, so I know it’s good for them to have that monkey off their back winning two shootouts this year and getting that experience and that exposure to those types of moments.”
If Gainesville gets past Kaufman, a one-loss North Dallas team would likely await the Leopards in the second round. Region 2 also includes Palestine and Kilgore, two of the best teams in Class 4A.
