Gainesville hits the road this week looking for more consistency on offense after last week’s great defensive effort.
The Gainesville football team travels to Bridgeport for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday for its final game before a bye week.
Gainesville (2-5 overall, 2-1 District 5-4A Division II) has won two of its past three games, including downing Farmersville 20-7 last week.
Bridgeport (4-2, 1-1) was off last week but most recently defeated Farmersville 42-21 on the road.
Gainesville coach Neil Searcy said the Leopards must start scoring more points.
“The other night, we had some excellent field position that was given to us offensively by our defense, and we were not able to capitalize on that field position,” Searcy said. “We have to be able to execute in those situations and put points on the board whenever we have an opportunity to score. If we can do that, I feel really good about our opportunity and our chances in the football game, but we’re going to have to start executing a little better on the offensive side of the ball.”
Bridgeport is averaging 45.3 points per game, but Gainesville held Sanger and Farmersville to season lows. The Indians scored 14 points against Gainesville but have scored 35 in each game since. The Farmers managed 7 points against the Leopards while only one other team has held them below 21.
The defense did enough to earn Gainesville two wins, but the Leopards will need offense to win on the road this week. They have shown flashes such as scoring 30 points against Dallas Hillcrest, so they have the potential.
Junior quarterback Cade Searcy runs the offense with some capable weapons around him such as Jesse Luna, Tre Bell, D.J. Massey, Ladanian White and others.
Searcy said Bridgeport runs a spread offense and 3-4 defense, and Gainesville must play well on both sides of the ball.
“They have a running back that’s rushed for almost 900 yards or so, and a quarterback that’s thrown for over 1,000 yards already,” Searcy said. “Everybody has been an attacking defense against our offense, so I don’t expect anything different from Bridgeport. It’ll definitely be a challenge for us defensively and offensively in this game against Bridgeport.”
Whereas Gainesville gets its bye after this game, Bridgeport just had its week off. The Bulls should be well-rested, while the Leopards will be playing for the eighth-straight week. Fortunately for Gainesville, four of its past five games have been at home, so at least the Leopards haven’t been traveling a lot.
Searcy said despite this, he doesn’t think fatigue will be a factor.
“We’ve been playing now for eight weeks and conditioning now for eight weeks,” Searcy said. “I think our condition is good, and we’re, for the most part, pretty healthy, as well. I don’t think it should play a big role in the football game.”
Gainesville has built some momentum since district play began, but the Leopards need to prove they can win on the road. Gainesville is 2-2 in Leopard Stadium this season but 0-3 elsewhere.
