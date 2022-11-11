After a two-year absence, the Gainesville Leopards return to the high school football playoffs Friday.
Gainesville will face Sunnyvale at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Gainesville (4-6) clinched third place in District 5-4A Division II with last week’s 41-31 win at Krum.
Sunnyvale (6-4) finished second in 6-4A Division II and is coming off a 49-42 win against Dallas Lincoln.
The Leopards’ previous playoff appearance came in 2019. Gainesville went 8-2 in the regular season but fell to Pampa in the bi-district round in the second of back-to-back playoff seasons. The Leopards are seeking their first playoff win since 2013.
Sunnyvale has been a more consistent playoff participant. This will be the Raiders’ ninth-straight trip to the postseason, and they haven’t lost in the first round since 2018.
This year’s Sunnyvale team lost only to district champion Caddo Mills in district play after going 2-3 in non-district. The Raiders opened the season with a 28-24 loss to Aubrey, the winner of Gainesville’s district. No team in district play kept it that close against the Chaparrals.
Sunnyvale senior Rigdon Yates leads the Raider offense. He averages 220.2 passing yards per game while completing 62.1 percent of passes. He has thrown 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions and is the team’s second-leading rusher behind junior Evan Johnson.
Gainesville will need to play the way it did in the first half against Krum last week if the Leopards are to advance. The winner of this game will face the winner between No. 2 Gilmer and Rusk next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.