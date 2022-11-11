Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Generally along and west of a Denton/Gainesville, to Weatherford, to Stephenville, Goldthwaite line. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Freeze Warning means that the season's first episode of sub- freezing temperatures are likely to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These conditions will kill sensitive plants, and residents are advised to protect tender vegetation. Automatic sprinkler systems should also be turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads, driveways, and sidewalks. &&