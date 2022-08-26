Gainesville football players must wait an extra day for their first game of the season, but they will debut their new coach on a big stage.
The Leopards (2-8 in 2021) are set to face Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership (4-6 in 2021) in their season opener at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon at UT Arlington’s Maverick Stadium.
New coach Neil Searcy said the first game is important despite being non-district.
“I think it’s very important for us to get off to a good start and get back to trying to win football games around here,” Searcy said. “The first game is the only game that we’re concerned about right now, and all we talked about all week long is being 1-0, and that’s our goal for this week is to be 1-0.”
Searcy will lead the Leopards onto the field for the first time in Gainesville’s first season in Class 4A Division II.
Trinity is making a debut of its own. This will be the Tigers’ first football game as a member of the UIL. They had previously played in the Texas Christian Athletic League (TCAL) as a private school named Trinity Christian. The Tigers finished last season as TCAL Division I state finalists.
Searcy attended the Tigers’ scrimmage Aug. 19 at Dallas Kimball to get a look at Trinity. He said the Tigers appear to have 300-pound offensive linemen across the board.
“We’re not near as big as they are up front,” Searcy said. “But I think, for us, our advantage is our speed versus their bigness. We’re going to try to use our quickness to our advantage against their size, and hopefully, the advantage goes to us. We like our chances. We like our football team. We like the way we stack up against them as a football team, but we gotta play the game and see what happens.”
Trinity brings back most of its starters, though the Tigers lose most of last years’ lettermen. They will also play under an interim coach after Corey Turner departed over the summer. Athletic director Troy Williams will coach the football team this season.
Gainesville loses most of last year’s starters, and there are still ongoing battles for a few starting jobs. Still, Searcy said the Leopards have improved with each practice and are already much better than they were Aug. 1.
Searcy said Gainesville will need consistency to beat Trinity.
“We can’t have silly penalties that are drive killers and put us in bad positions with the football early in the game,” Searcy said. “I really believe we have to have some things happen for us good early in the football game to get us into a good vibe with our football team and what’s going on in the game. We gotta play well in all three phases, and that’s every week. We have to play well offensively, defensively and then special teams.”
