Two days of nonstop action opened in victory but closed in defeat for Gainesville.
The Gainesville boys’ soccer team split a pair of matches in a weekend tournament at Leopard Stadium. The Leopards beat Borger 1-0 Friday morning before falling 3-1 Saturday night to Dallas Hillcrest.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco said the weekend provided the Leopards a good wake-up call.
“We just gotta find our way,” Franco said. “That right movement, that right connection in the final third. I think we’ll find it along the way, just very frustrated.”
Gainesville opened its weekend Friday morning against Borger. Gabriel Nevarez fired home the lone goal just over 12 minutes before halftime after a good series of passes by the Leopards got him an uncontested chance against the goalkeeper from close range.
Franco said the goal came from the type of teamwork he has been preaching to his players.
“It was just our forwards and our midfielders working together to create a two (versus) one advantage and send Gabriel on a breakaway,” Franco said. “Good combination play from Lizandro (Rodriguez) and Gabriel, and Gabriel put it away.”
Both sides generated several additional chances which were either saved or fired off target. Gainesville earned nine corner kicks but couldn’t turn any into a goal. Leopards goalkeeper Hector Lozano saved four Bulldog shots, two in each half.
Franco said Gainesville played well defensively despite missing a starting center back.
“I thought Eluid Hernandez did a good job filling in that hole,” Franco said. “Defensively, I thought we were solid. Good communication. We had a few mistakes, but overall, I think they did an outstanding job.”
Gainesville returned to the pitch Saturday night in the tournament’s final game. An early lead didn’t hold for the Leopards against Class 5A Hillcrest.
Franco said the Panthers outplayed the Leopards in the final third.
“We had a lot of possession, but possession without goals is really pointless,” Franco said. “We just gotta get our chemistry back up top. We have to do a better job finishing… Seems like the guys are a little rusty. It’s not the same explosive team my guys are used to playing. That’s what these games are for.”
Nevarez scored a fifth-minute penalty to put Gainesville on top. Gainesville had plenty of possession throughout the rest of the game but didn’t create many quality scoring chances.
Hillcrest leveled the score four minutes before halftime with a strong shot from the edge of the penalty box. The Panthers took the lead six minutes into the second half with a powerful 35-yard strike.
The Leopards pushed into the final third a few times but didn’t threaten the Panthers goal until the final 12 minutes. Gainesville forced a pair of saves from Hillcrest’s goalkeeper while searching for a late equalizer, but it would be the visitors who walked off with a goal. The Panthers’ third came as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
The Leopards finish the season’s opening week 2-1 after previously beating Anna on Jan. 4.
