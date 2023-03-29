MELISSA – It wouldn’t be a Gainesville boys’ soccer game without a penalty shootout, and Tuesday was no different as the Leopards pulled off a big upset.
Following a 1-1 draw, Gainesville took down North Dallas 4-3 in penalties in a second-round playoff game at Melissa ISD Cardinal Stadium.
Gainesville (17-4-2) is 4-0 in shootouts this year, and the Leopards have gone to penalties in their past three games.
North Dallas (19-2-2) had not been in a shootout this season. The Bulldogs outscored their opponents 76-5 and were on an 18-game winning streak. They hadn’t lost since Jan. 5.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco said as good as North Dallas has been, the Leopards’ experience in shootouts gave them an advantage.
“I was never worried,” Franco said. “My five shooters have been the same since our first shootout against Celina, so these guys have the experience, and they have the composure to do it. When we got to PKs, I knew we were going to win.”
Cesar De La Rosa, Hugo Gonzalez, Braulio Guerrero and Eluid Hernandez each scored for the Leopards in the shootout. Senior goalkeeper Hector Lozano made two saves, setting up Hernandez to score the winning penalty.
Hernandez said shootouts are nerve-wracking, but the Leopards get through them as a team.
“When I took the penalty, I felt the courage of all my teammates behind me,” Hernandez said. “That’s what empowered me to take that shot and be confident in it.”
North Dallas played like the favorite in the first half, and the Bulldogs were rewarded in the 28th minute when the referee spotted a Gainesville hand ball in the box and pointed to the penalty spot. North Dallas senior Ronal Rivas stepped up and scored the penalty to give his team a 1-0 lead.
Gainesville got back into the game in the second half. The Leopards generated two great scoring chances in the 50th minute, their best chances to that point. The momentum shift paid off two minutes later when Gainesville senior Noe Martinez blasted a shot past the goalkeeper to tie the game.
Franco said a halftime adjustment helped turn things around.
“I put Miguel (Arriaga) more in the middle, so we could put more pressure on their center backs,” Franco said. “That kind of led to the goal, because Miguel was there, created a little havoc. The ball fell to Noe on top of the 18(-yard box), and Noe ripped a shot. I think the adjustments we made helped us out, because Miguel was able to put pressure more on the defense in the second half.”
The Leopards nearly won the game in the 79th minute when a point-blank header went inches over the cross bar.
Gainesville continued to put pressure on the North Dallas defense in extra time, and it paid off in the 88th minute when a Bulldog player took down De La Rosa from behind inches outside the penalty area. He was shown a straight red card, leaving North Dallas shorthanded the rest of the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.