A touchdown strike in the final seconds lifted Gainesville past its rival in dramatic fashion.
The Leopards stunned Sanger 17-14 Friday night at Leopard Stadium for their first win of the season.
Gainesville (1-4 overall, 1-0 District 5-4A Division II) needed a win, and the Leopards got a big one to start district play the right way.
Sanger (4-1, 0-1) had won the past two matchups with Gainesville, last losing in 2013.
Gainesville coach Neil Searcy said it took a total team effort.
“Our kids played well and never gave up,” Searcy said. “Kept fighting the whole game, and we were able to go down and score with 16 seconds to go in the game to win the ball game. The kids played hard and did exactly what we’ve asked them to do so far. Keep your head in the game, keep fighting. They did that, (and) we come out with the win.”
Gainesville led 10-7 after the third quarter. Sanger retook the lead early in the fourth when Steven Bush scored on a 4-yard run. The teams traded fourth down stops, giving Gainesville the ball with about 2 minutes remaining.
A few plays later, junior quarterback Cade Searcy connected with junior Jesse Luna for a game-winning touchdown pass. Sanger got the ball back, but the Leopards held their lead and celebrated a big first win.
Searcy said when Sanger took the lead, he had a simple message for the Leopards.
“‘Don’t flinch,’” Searcy said. “‘We’re OK. Let’s go down, let’s take the ball down. Let’s go score, and we’ll win the ball game,’ and that’s exactly what we did.”
This was easily the best performance of the year for the Gainesville defense. Sanger scored two rushing touchdowns, but the Leopards kept the Indians out of the end zone otherwise.
Searcy said he gives a lot of credit to the Gainesville defensive backs.
“We had a game plan to go in and let our DBs play man-to-man all night long so we could bring some pressure up front,” Searcy said. “Those guys did a great job of covering their receivers. Up front, they did a great job of getting pressure on the quarterback and running back… They executed our game plan to a T.”
This was a big win for Gainesville in several ways. Besides coming against a rival, it gives the Leopards a great start to district play. After going 0-4 in non-district, Gainesville needed a win to build momentum. Beating a previously undefeated team may also build confidence.
It was also a significant win because it was the first under Searcy, a Gainesville alum. He said it was great to win his first game, but he thought of the players first.
“I was so happy for those kids,” Searcy said. “They deserve it. They’ve been working their tail off for us since I got here in May. For those kids, to finally get them a win and be happy and to celebrate, it was really good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.