Friday night football is a staple in small cities and towns across Texas, but two Cooke County schools will head to the big city to play on a Saturday this year.
Gainesville opens the 2022 football season Aug. 27 at Maverick Stadium on the University of Texas at Arlington campus. The Leopards will play Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership at 2 p.m. in the debut game for new coach Neil Searcy.
Sacred Heart will head to Frisco in week three for a late kickoff. The Tigers will face Shiner St. Paul on Sept. 10 in a rematch of last year’s TAPPS Division IV state championship game. It will be the final game of a tripleheader at the Ford Center at The Star, kicking off at 9 p.m.
Searcy said a Saturday neutral site game is a unique opportunity for his players.
“I think most kids that play high school football have dreams of playing on Saturdays, playing college football and those kinds of things,” Searcy said. “They’ll have that opportunity to get kind of what that feels like, and hopefully it’s some motivation for them and some encouragement for them to be able to take care of their business so they have the opportunity to do that one day.”
Sacred Heart’s game will be part of the second annual Catholic Bowl. The inaugural event last year consisted of two games between large Catholic schools, three from Texas and one from Arkansas. The event is expanding to three games this year to include smaller schools such as Sacred Heart and St. Paul.
Plano John Paul II will open the event against Eunice St. Edmund (LA), followed by a game between Houston St. Thomas and Fort Worth Nolan. Sacred Heart and St. Paul will close out the event.
The Tigers and Cardinals were originally scheduled to play in the opening game with an early kickoff, but the Dallas Cowboys need the Star for morning practice. The game was going to move to Nolan’s campus, but the change to a late start allows the two teams to play in the Star like the others.
Sacred Heart coach Dale Schilling said the Tigers were originally going to play McKinney Christian that week, but playing St. Paul in the Catholic Bowl was too great an opportunity.
“To get a rematch, defending state champ, four-straight years and just being Shiner St. Paul, our kids are looking so forward to playing them, to getting a rematch at them,” Schilling said. “It is early in the year, I know that, but we do have a bye the following week before we start district. It’s a great opportunity. It’s going to be very exciting. I’m so happy for our kids and four our entire school and parish to get to do this.”
The Catholic Bowl involves more than the games. The night before, the teams will meet at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church in Prosper for Mass, followed by dinner. The Tigers will spend the night in a hotel before getting up to play the next day.
Schilling said it will feel like a playoff game, but the Tigers must keep focus and realize it is a regular season affair. Regardless, he hopes to get a lot out of the weekend.
“The pregame atmosphere with going to the Mass and the dinner is going to be just as important as the football game, and probably more important,” Schilling said. “And then, as far as the actual game, to get out of it, just to see if we can go toe-to-toe with Shiner, maybe leading up to a pre-playoff game or, who knows, maybe another rematch of the state championship.”
Playing on Saturday means an altered schedule, both the week before and after the game. Schilling said it shouldn’t affect Sacred Heart much, as the Tigers have their bye week afterward. But for Gainesville, the Saturday afternoon game will cut into the Leopards’ preparation for their second game, a road trip to Vernon.
Searcy said Gainesville will have team meetings the day before to prepare for Trinity, but the coaches will have to multitask.
“We’ll start working on Vernon probably the day before we get ready to play the game with the coaches, and then come in on Sunday and be able to finish up,” Searcy said. “Where normally, we would get preparing for the next team that Saturday and Sunday. So, we lose probably a day of preparation coaching-wise with playing on a Saturday.”
Playing on Saturday presents challenges, but also a unique experience. Both coaches said they are looking forward to a great opportunity for their players.
