Gainesville returns home Friday to face Farmersville in a pivotal game for Gainesville’s playoff hopes.
Kickoff at Leopard Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. with both teams looking to bounce back.
Gainesville (1-5 overall, 1-1 District 5-4A Division II) lost in Aubrey last week but won its most recent home game.
Farmersville (2-3, 0-1) is coming off a 42-21 home loss to Bridgeport. This will be the Farmers’ first district road game.
Gainesville coach Neil Searcy said the Leopards need a good offensive performance to get past the Farmers.
“I think it’s going to help our defense out tremendously,” Searcy said. “We’ve struggled a little bit this year putting points on the board, and we’re going to have to be able to score against Farmersville to be able to give us a chance to win the football game.”
Two weeks ago, Gainesville entered its first district game having just lost a lopsided game to Denton. The Leopards put the loss behind them to win 17-14. This week, they are in a similar situation. After last week’s 63-6 road loss, the Leopards have a chance to get back on track at home.
Searcy said Aubrey is probably the best team the Leopards have played this season.
“It was a tough game for us,” Searcy said. “Tough game to lose, but we put that game behind us, and we’re focused on Farmersville. Hopefully, we come out and play well against Farmersville, and we’re able to get a win.”
This game feels like a pivotal moment in Gainesville’s season. With a win, the Leopards would be 2-1 in district having lost only to the favorite. With a loss, Gainesville would be 1-2 with one home game remaining.
Searcy said the Leopards aren’t treating this game any different.
“They’re all important,” Searcy said. “It doesn’t matter where we’re playing them. The next couple of games for us in our district are really big football games for us if we plan on trying to reach our goal, and that’s playing in that third season, the playoff season. So, the next couple of weeks will be really big. Hopefully, the two games that we play at home, we can win those games at home.”
Farmersville isn’t too different from many of the teams Gainesville has faced to this point. The Farmers average 223.6 rushing yards per game, but they will throw it some.
One thing which stands out from their past two games is turnovers. The Farmers had seven combined turnovers against Bridgeport and Nevada Community, four fumbles and three interceptions. Searcy said the Leopards will look to keep the trend going and take the ball away from Farmersville.
“The more times we give our offense an opportunity to take the ball and go score, the better I think it is for our football team,” Searcy said. “So, we’re definitely going to try to take advantage of the opportunities we create trying to turn the football over.”
