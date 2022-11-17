Gainesville will face one of Texas’ elite teams in its first area round game in nine years.
The Leopards play No. 2 Gilmer at Mesquite Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Gainesville (5-6) beat Sunnyvale 35-24 last week for the Leopards’ first playoff win since 2013.
Gilmer (10-0), which beat Rusk 25-7 in the first round, is the reigning Region 2 champion and finished last season as state runner-up.
Gainesville coach Neil Searcy said the Leopards are looking forward to facing a team of Gilmer’s caliber.
“That is what we’re trying to restore back here in Gainesville,” Searcy said. “Gainesville once was that program, as well. We’re trying to get it back. We look forward to the opportunity to play Gilmer and have our opportunity to try to win a second-round playoff game.”
Gilmer won state championships in 2004, 2009 and 2014 under then-coach Jeff Traylor, who left for the college ranks in 2015 and now leads UTSA. The Buckeyes have kept the momentum going under current coach Alan Metzel. They are 37-5 since his hiring in 2020 and reached the state championship game each of his first two seasons.
Searcy said Gilmer has continued what Traylor started by hiring from within.
“(Metzel was) a longtime Gilmer assistant, so he’s been in that program for a long time,” Searcy said. "So, they have a lot of consistency with their coaching staff and how they do things and their winning ways. That’s how you build a winning program.”
If Gainesville is going to keep up with Gilmer, a good start is critical. The Leopards are 5-0 this season when tied or leading after the first quarter but 0-6 when trailing.
Playing a program like Gilmer can be intimidating, and it is hard to start the game well when players are unsure or hesitant. Searcy said he doesn’t see that being a problem for Gainesville.
“I don’t think that our kids will be intimidated by Gilmer,” Searcy said. “I think they’re ready to play. They look forward to the opportunity. The last couple weeks, our confidence has grown as a team… They’re a good football team, but I tell my kids all the time, I said, ‘They put their helmets and shoulder pads and pants on just like we do every day. They’re no different from you.’”
Gilmer runs the ball with a spread offense. Ashton Haynes and Will Henderson lead the rushing attack with a combined 28 touchdowns. The Buckeyes’ committee of running backs averages 267.8 yards per game.
Searcy said the Leopards will try to chew clock and shorten the game to limit Gilmer’s possessions.
“If their offense is standing on the sideline, they can’t be explosive,” Searcy said. “That’s what we’re going to try to do to try to slow them down a little bit. They are talented on offense with their skill kids, but we feel like that’s kind of our strength on our football team, too, is our skill kids. So, it’ll be a good battle, I think.”
