ANNA – Gainesville athletes are headed to Anna High School on Saturday for a 7-on-7 football tournament.
The Leopards will be among 16 teams competing in the Anna State Qualifying Tournament (SQT). Two teams will earn spots in the Texas 7-on-7 Division II state tournament in College Station. Division II consists of UIL 4A and 3A Division I schools and most private schools.
Gainesville will be in Pool B, joining Van Alstyne, Sunnyvale and Dallas First Baptist at Coyote Stadium.
Following round-robin pool play, the winner of Pool B will face the winner of Pool A for a spot at the state tournament. Pool A contains Anna, Commerce, Godley and Lone Oak. The winners of Pools C and D will play for the second spot at state.
Pool B will begin play at 9:45 a.m. The state qualifying games will begin at 1:15 p.m.
