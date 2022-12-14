It hasn’t yet been a month since Gainesville played its first basketball game of the year, and the Leopards have already tied their win total from last season.
Gainesville defeated Mineral Wells 63-38 at home Tuesday night for a milestone win during this turnaround campaign.
Gainesville (10-3) finished 10-24 last year. The Leopards will get three chances to exceed last year’s win total before the Christmas break.
Leopards coach Jeffery Wolf credited the turnaround to the players.
“They’re a fun group,” Wolf said. “They’re very good kids, some of the best kids I’ve ever coached, with great parents as well. Not having to worry about grades, I have, like I said, really good kids. Doing what you ask them to do. They’re playing together as a team, passing the ball. Not worried about somebody not passing it. If somebody’s open, they’re passing it.”
Max Neelley, a sophomore, led Gainesville with 12 points. Freshman Anthony “Bugg” Kemp, junior Cade Searcy and junior Yonas Franklin each scored 11, and junior Bruce Yosten had 9.
Wolf said it is important to have a balanced attack.
“To be a great team, you’re going to have to have multiple scorers,” Wolf said. "You got big Cade in the corner shooting 3s, Bugg dribbling, kicking it to him. Max hitting 3s in the corners, London (Daniels) going inside, Bruce scoring inside. Yonas getting energy off the bench. Just having all different people scoring, it makes your team hard to guard.”
Mineral Wells (4-10) led 5-2 in the first quarter, but Gainesville answered with a 9-0 run. After Neelley made a pair of free throws, junior London Daniels gave the Leopards a 6-5 lead. The Rams called a timeout, but Neelley came back and hit a 3-pointer. Later in the quarter, Yosten hit a pair of free throws to complete the run. Gainesville led the rest of the night.
The Leopards outscored Mineral Wells 16-7 in the second quarter as they continued to pull away.
Kemp said the Leopards played better as the game progressed.
“We started off a little slow, but we picked it up in the second quarter,” Kemp said. “Our bench really came through. They picked us up a little bit, and then we were just able to stride through and get steals.”
Kemp, playing point guard, was a passer most of the night. He scored most of his points in the fourth quarter, including going on a 5-0 run by himself in the final minutes. He came close to a double-double with nine assists.
Wolf said Kemp is a special player.
“The sky’s the limit for Bugg,” Wolf said. "Continues to grow. At this point, he wears a size 14 shoe. I have to also remember, he turned 14 in August. He’s an unbelievable player, but there’s kids around him. He sees the floor so well, that he’s passing and seeing those kids, and they’re finishing, and he’s seeing them. He’s drawing the defense, and then those spots are a little bit easier to find. When you have a point guard that can dish the ball and be a scoring threat, that’s a tough combination.”
