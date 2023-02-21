DENTON – Gainesville played an extra four minutes of basketball on a historic night for the program, but the Leopard’s season came to a heartbreaking end Tuesday.
The Gainesville boys’ basketball team fell 51-46 in overtime to Decatur in a bi-district playoff game at Denton Guyer.
Gainesville (20-13) came close to its first playoff win since 2012 but fell just short.
Decatur (22-12) will move on to play Lubbock Estacado in the area round.
Gainesville coach Jeffery Wolf said both teams battled hard.
“I’m super proud of the Gainesville basketball team,” Wolf said. “They left everything on the court. It wasn’t a lack of effort.”
This was Gainesville’s first playoff game since 2014. The Leopards swept Wichita Falls in district play and split with Sanger before beating the Indians in a tiebreaking game to claim third in District 7-4A. This Leopard team exceeding last year’s win total before the Christmas break and exceeded last year's district win total two games into district play.
Every player who scored for the Leopards in this game is a junior or younger, so this group will be back next year.
Wolf said the expectations will rise next season, but he believes this group will take Leopard basketball back to the level it wants.
“I’m just extremely proud of how much growth each young man had in our program this year, all the way down to the freshman team,” Wolf said. “All three teams had 20 wins this year. That’s pretty remarkable.”
Late in the fourth quarter, Gainesville junior Cade Searcy tied the game after the teams had traded the lead throughout the quarter. The Leopards drew a foul with 2.8 seconds remaining in regulation, earning a trip to the free throw line. Making either shot likely would have sent Gainesville to the second round, but the Leopards missed both, and the game went to overtime.
The teams traded shots to start the extra period, but the Leopards scored just 1 point the rest of the game as Decatur pulled ahead.
Gainesville trailed 22-17 at halftime but dominated the third quarter 15-4. Leopard junior Bruce Yosten put Gainesville ahead as part of an 11-0 run which extended into the fourth.
Wolf said his players showed in the third how much they wanted it.
“What I saw is that they weren’t going to lay down,” Wolf said. “They wanted to keep on battling, and that they really wanted that game. That’s what I saw.”
The visitor side of the bleachers was filled with Gainesville fans supporting their team. The cheerleaders and the dance team also made the trip down I-35.
Wolf said it meant a lot to have such great community support.
“All the parents and the families, we’re thankful for them coming out tonight,” Wolf said. “Superintendent was there, just about all the football coaches on staff were there. All the other coaches that could be there (who) weren’t coaching other sports tonight. We had a lot of teachers and faculty there, that meant a lot just to back up each other. We’ll do the same thing in everything else. It was like a family atmosphere.”
