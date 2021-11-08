The Gainesville Leopards finished their season Friday night.
Gainesville fell 76-29 at Springtown after having no answer for the Porcupines’ dominant rushing attack.
Gainesville (2-8 overall, 1-4 District 4-4A-1) will miss the playoffs for the second-straight season after finishing fifth in district play.
Springtown (7-3, 3-2) clinched a playoff spot with the win, finishing third.
The Porcupines controlled the game from the start. Springtown led 35-0 in the second quarter before Gainesville got on the board with a 26-yard pass. Gainesville junior Tre Bell then made it 35-14 after recovering a fumble for a touchdown. Springtown added two more touchdowns to make it 49-14 at halftime.
The Porcupines did not let up in the second half and extended their lead to 70-14. Gainesville again scored consecutive touchdowns, but Springtown added one more in the fourth quarter.
Springtown rushed for 424 yards and eight touchdowns despite the one fumble. Sophomore quarterback Hudson Hulett added three passing touchdowns.
The Leopards rushed for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but three fumbles hampered their chances. Sophomore quarterback London Daniels completed four of six passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.