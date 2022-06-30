Lindsay football players are working hard this summer to prepare for another season, but they are also adjusting to a new man in charge.
Casey Jones took over as football coach earlier this month following Jeff Smiley’s departure. Jones said his first few weeks in Lindsay have gone well.
“(The) kids have been working hard,” Jones said. “When I took this job, I knew it was a great place, and everything so far has been great. Really excited about it. Excited about the opportunity. The kids have been working their tails off, and it’s been great. Have no complaints.”
Jones spent the past four seasons at Hamilton before taking the Lindsay job June 2. Jones’ hiring concluded a search which began following Smiley’s departure May 6. Jones said the transition happened later than usual, so he is still working on getting to know everyone. He hired Chase Duncan to be Lindsay’s baseball coach and assistant football coach, but the other assistant coaches were already present during Smiley’s tenure.
Jones said as he gets to know the players, he is excited about the way the seniors are leading by example.
“We’ve got a lot of senior leaders,” Jones said. “We’ve got a lot of kids back that played crucial roles on last year’s football team. They’ve been stepping up, and you can just tell they’re a tight-knit group. I’m excited to get to coach them in August, but you can just tell, we got a lot of seniors that are going to be great leaders for our program for the upcoming year.”
One of Lindsay’s seniors is Coltan Hanks. He plays a variety of positions on both offense and defense, including wide receiver, running back and defensive back.
Hanks said the seniors were sad to see Smiley go, but they are adjusting well.
“Everyone’s really enjoying Coach Jones,” Hanks said. “He’s a great guy, great coach. Had early success in his career, and we’re looking forward to this season… I think we’ve adjusted fine. It’s a little bit different from our previous coaches, but it’s just another season. We’re going to do what we can and learn the offense the best we can.”
Jones said he has tweaked and changed a few things here and there as any new coach would, but he agreed the players are adjusting well.
“It’s taken a little bit of time to get accustomed to some of the things we’re doing, but for the most part, hard work’s hard work,” Jones said. “They worked hard before I got here, and they’re working hard now. They’ve enjoyed getting after it and coming out here and busting their tail, and that’s what makes it a great place.”
The first summer on the job is always a challenge, but Jones said he is happy to be a Lindsay Knight.
“I’m excited to lead these guys, and like I said, they’re a great group of young men,” Jones said. “They do things the right way, and they get after it. I’m just excited to be their leader, and hopefully, we lead them to some great things.”
