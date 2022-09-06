Once Lindsay got its hits on target, there wasn’t much the visitors could do Tuesday night.
The Lady Knights volleyball team swept Denison in Lindsay 27-25, 25-8, 25-7.
Lindsay (20-9) hurt itself in the first set with various errors and off-target strikes but nonetheless managed to scrape out a win.
Denison (2-13) led 6-2 and 13-9 at points in the first set, but the Lady Jackets couldn’t stop Lindsay once the Lady Knights got going.
Lindsay coach Makala Rogers said the Lady Knights had to come together to correct their early errors.
“The girls realized that, OK, we gotta clean it up a little bit,” Rogers said. “Be a little bit more focused, probably, and ready to go. And then after that, we just were clicking, gelling, and doing exactly what we needed to do.”
When Denison led 13-9, the Lady Jackets had one kill. Lindsay had hit five balls out of bounds and allowed two aces. The Lady Knights got their offense going and went on a 10-1 run to take the lead. Tatum Fleitman had three-straight kills during the run.
The teams went back-and-forth the rest of the first set. Lindsay had game point at 24-22, but mistakes helped Denison tie it at 25. Fleitman and Abby Hellman answered with kills to put Lindsay ahead 1-0 in the match.
Rogers said she addressed the early errors between the first and second sets.
“They knew that we had our own little mishaps and things like that during that set,” Rogers said. “I just told them, ‘Be ready to go. Now, they think they have a chance with us. We just gotta come out and make sure we clean it up in that second set.’”
Lindsay dominated the rest of the night. The Lady Knights led 13-1 to start the second and 12-3 to open the third. Lindsay closed the match on a 7-1 run. Like the first, Fleitman and Hellman finished it with back-to-back kills.
Rogers said Lindsay was more focused in the second and third sets.
“We were making sure when we had the ball, we were trying to keep it up to our speed,” Rogers said. “Zoning in and cleaning our hits, our defense, everything was getting a little bit better for us.”
Hellman led Lindsay with nine kills, and Fleitman had seven. Emily Metzler followed with six.
Rogers said it is great to see the Lady Knights be able to adjust and improve in the middle of a match the way they did against Denison.
“You see how back-and-forth volleyball can be at some points,” Rogers said. “For us to kind of be out of system right there and still pull it off, and then coming out the second and third and cleaning house was really big for us.”
