Lindsay stepped to the plate looking for insurance in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday afternoon, but the Lady Knights got a lot more than that.
The Lindsay softball team defeated Collinsville 22-12 in six innings in a midweek district game in Lindsay.
Lindsay (5-7 overall, 3-0 District 10-2A) plated 8 runs in the sixth, leading to a run-rule walk-off victory.
Collinsville (7-8-1, 2-1) dropped its first district game despite leading 7-3 midway through the second inning.
Lindsay coach Tatum Dobson said the game had a hectic start, but the Lady Knights got some important hits throughout the game.
“I’m always confident in their hitting,” Dobson said. “(I) always tell them to work the count. Especially in a district like this, pitching’s hard to come by. If you work the count, the pitcher’s going to get worn out, and I think they capitalized on it. It was a big game, big win. I’m glad to come out 3-0.”
The Lady Knights took a 14-12 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks in part to an RBI single by Carli Cornelison and an RBI triple from Madison Reiter. Collinsville didn’t score in the top of the sixth, the first scoreless inning by the Lady Pirates’ offense.
In the bottom of the sixth, Lindsay’s first five batters reached base. Later in the inning with two outs, Macey Hawkins hit a 3-RBI triple, turning a good inning into a great one. She scored the eighth run of the inning three batters later on a passed ball, ending the game via the 10-run rule.
Dobson said getting the run-rule walk-off relieved the pressure she felt after entering the inning ahead by two.
“I was biting my nails the whole time,” Dobson said. “All I was looking for was a couple of runs, and then maybe coming in and getting three outs, but they surprised me with that.”
The 8-run sixth was the biggest inning of the game, but both teams put up big numbers. Lindsay scored 3 in the first, 6 in the third and 4 in the fifth. Collinsville plated 2 in the first, 5 in the second and 3 in the fourth.
Cornelison, Hawkins and Corinn Schully each recorded 3 RBIs for the Lady Knights. Reagan Swaney scored 4 runs. Hawkins, Liz Hawkins and Kyla Metzler each scored 3.
For Collinsville, Audrey Light and Abby Martin each contributed 3 RBIs.
Lindsay pitcher Jenna Parkhill earned the win after pitching the final two innings in relief. After Collinsville scored 11 runs in the first four innings, Parkhill held the Lady Pirates to 1 in the final two, helping Lindsay pull away.
Dobson said Parkhill contributed in a big way.
“Honestly, the big talk about us is, pitching is our question,” Dobson said. “We don’t have a lot of true pitchers. Jenna is a true pitcher. She did her job, for sure. She came in. She understood. She shut it down for us.”
With Collinsville’s loss, Lindsay and Muenster are the only remaining undefeated teams in the district.
