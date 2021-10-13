It took just shy of an hour for Lindsay to dispatch its opponent Tuesday night.
The Lindsay volleyball team dominated Perrin-Whitt at home 3-0. The Lady Knights won 25-12, 25-13, 25-12.
Lindsay (9-1 District 10-2A) had multiple dominant stretches throughout the match and needed just 58 minutes to finish the sweep.
Perrin-Whitt (1-9) scored first and held early leads in each set, but the Lady Knights were too much for the Lady Pirates.
Lindsay coach Makala Rogers said her team played well.
“We need to speed it up a little bit,” Rogers said. “But overall, I thought the girls played pretty well. Little bitty things we gotta clean up on and just stay focused throughout each set.”
In the third set, Lindsay called timeout while leading 11-8, which was the closest Perrin-Whitt had been that deep into a game. Lindsay came out of the stoppage on fire and scored 9 of the next 10 points. After a quick 3-0 run by the Lady Pirates, Lindsay finished the set and the match by scoring five-straight.
Lindsay made it most of the way through the second set before calling its first timeout of the night. Lindsay had set point at 24-10 but surrendered three-straight points, leading to the timeout. Sophomore Emily Metzler scored the set-winning kill on the next volley.
After only calling the one timeout during the first two sets, Rogers called two in the third. She said she called those to try and get the Lady Knights to step up and play at the highest level they can.
“We had moments where we were doing things that we haven’t done in a while,” Rogers said. “I just kind of wanted to get us refocused and playing hard games.”
The Lady Knights are heavily in contention for a district title with the regular season entering the final couple of weeks. Rogers said they just need to stay focused and take it one game at a time.
She said the Lady Knights are performing well in all areas, they just need to sharpen up some things.
“We have really good moments and a couple of rallies where it’s really good,” Rogers said. “Then, we might have one little slip up where they’re tired or a little miscommunication problem, and then they’ll score off of that. We just gotta clean those things up and just take a set whenever we’re right there with it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.