Era scored first Tuesday night, but Lindsay quickly took control for a dominant home win.
The Lindsay boys’ basketball team defeated Era 55-19, moving into a tie with Collinsville for third in a tight district.
Lindsay (9-14 overall, 3-2 District 13-2A) coach Chris Cornelison said the Knights shot the ball well.
“We got some shots down early I think, and it gave us some confidence,” Cornelison said. “Played good, solid defense again. That really hadn’t been an issue for us. It’s just been putting the ball in the hole, and we did a good job of that.”
Lindsay senior Dawson Foster led all scorers with 17 points. Lindsay senior Kane Wolf followed with 12. For Era, junior Will Hickson led with 6.
Lindsay senior Yash Patel had nine assists, and Cornelison said he was a big part of the win.
“We preach to get the ball inside,” Cornelison said. “Yash does a great job passing the ball. He maybe passes the ball as well as anybody and sees the floor as well anybody we got. He has a knack for finding those guys out on the perimeter when the defense collapses.”
Lindsay led 4-3 in the first quarter when Foster nailed back-to-back 3-pointers. Era junior Dawson Archer hit one of his own, but Foster hit two more later in the quarter as the Knights finished the first with an 18-6 lead.
The Knights hit mostly inside shots in the second quarter, but Lindsay used great defense to stretch its lead to 34-9 by halftime.
Era (7-17, 2-3) only scored 3-pointers in the first half. The Hornets were missing one of their usual starters in the post, and Lindsay took advantage on both ends of the court.
The Hornets did better in the third quarter but could only tie Lindsay with 8 points apiece. The Knights went right back to dominating in the fourth, holding Era to 2 points.
Cornelison said senior Hayden Ellender stood out defensively.
“(He) gave them fits at the top of the zone,” Cornelison said. “He works his tail off at the top of that 1-3-1 (zone) and just gave them a hard enough time. I think it made them uncomfortable. Didn’t allow them to get into rhythm, possibly, and just kind of maybe took them out of their game a little bit.”
Lindsay is a game and a half out of first place, trailing Muenster and Alvord in the standings. The Knights beat Muenster but lost to Alvord the first time through district play.
Foster said the Knights are mostly pleased with how they have navigated district play to this point.
“There’s a few games that I wish we could play again, but I think we’re sitting right where we want to,” Foster said. “If we win those games, then we’re even better, but I think we just gotta go and execute the rest of the games and hopefully win out.”
Era falls to fifth with this loss but is only a game behind Lindsay and Collinsville. The Hornets host Collinsville to finish the first round of district play Friday and will have a chance to get back into the hunt.
