AUSTIN – Lindsay and Callisburg had volleyball players named to their respective all-state teams by the Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA).
The Lady Knights led the way with five all-state players after their run to the Class 2A state championship game. Tatum Fleitman and Abby Hellman, who were all-staters last year, are joined by Cooper Hartman, Emily Metzler and Kyla Metzler.
Audrey Colwell was named academic all-state, along with Fleitman, Hellman and Hartman.
In Class 3A, Callisburg senior Abby Pollard earned all-state and academic all-state honors. She was also named all-state last season.
Whitesboro seniors Madison Cole and Abby Robinson were named to the academic all-state team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.