Lindsay and Callisburg won regional golf championships this week.
Lindsay won both the boys’ and girls’ titles at the Class 2A Region II tournament at the Old Brickyard Golf Course in Ferris, while the Callisburg boys won at Oak Hurst Golf Course in Bullard. The Muenster girls will join these teams at the state tournament in May.
The Lindsay boys’ team of Carson Corbett, Coltan Hanks, Landry Rogers, Yash Patel and Dawson Foster posted a two-round score of 611 to win the title. Celeste scored 632, while Albany shot a 638 to round out the state-qualifying teams.
The Lindsay B team of Lane Foster, Dayne Meurer, Jase Keith, Kane Wolf and Davin Meurer also competed at regionals, finishing seventh out of 16 teams with a 677.
The Lindsay girls’ team of Ella Dieter, Kortnie Reiter, Rory Dulock, Audrey Colwell and Emma Dieter topped the girls’ field with a 769, just beating out Quinlan Boles’ 771. Muenster’s team of Maggie Yarbrough, Halle Hess, Meadow Walterscheid, Taylor Reed and Madeleine Fisher finished third by shooting a 785 to also qualify for state.
In Class 3A, the Callisburg boys’ team of J.J. Walsh, Kaige Daughrity, Boo Moerschell, Bennett Wells and Logan Grisham won the regional title by shooting a 641. Gunter finished second at 662, and Pottsboro took third at 716.
The Callisburg girls also competed at regionals, though they did not qualify for state. The Lady Cats finished sixth with a team of mostly underclassmen. Meg Morris, Mia Oliveira, Maycee Talley, Claire Talley and Addison Collier were on the team. Gunter won the regional title by shooting a 547. Tatum took second with a 636, and Mineloa rounded out the state-qualifying teams with a 647.
Although Gainesville did not send a team to the Class 4A Region I tournament at Shadow Hills Golf Course in Lubbock, Ava Blaskovich competed individually after winning a silver medal in the district tournament. Her two-round score of 202 was not enough to qualify for state.
The UIL girls’ golf state tournament is scheduled for May 15-16 in the Austin area, while the boys’ tournament will be May 22-23. Class 2A will compete at Lions Municipal Golf Course, while 3A will play at Jimmy Clay Golf Course.
