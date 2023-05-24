AUSTIN – Cooke County proved Monday and Tuesday it is home to some of the best high school golfers in Texas.
Lindsay and Callisburg each won boys’ golf state championships in Austin. The Knights won their second-straight Class 2A title at Lions Municipal Golf Course, while the Wildcats won their first Class 3A championship at Jimmy Clay Golf Course.
Callisburg coach Randy Romines said winning the title feels good after having so many close calls over the years.
“I came to Callisburg in 1996, and we’ve had seven third places, seven second places, and now, we finally get over the hump,” Romines said. “We talk about raising the bar for the young kids. Now, the kids are coming home and said, ‘We didn’t raise the bar. Now, we set the standard.’
Callisburg finished with a 613, eight strokes ahead of last year’s champion, Brock. Lindsay shot a two-round team score of 617, beating out second-place New Home by 12 strokes.
Both teams broke their respective conference’s record for lowest first round team score. Callisburg shot a 298 Monday, while Lindsay shot 303. Callisburg also broke the 3A record for lowest two-round team score.
Lindsay senior Landry Rogers said setting a record meant a lot.
“Last year at state, we did not do very good,” Rogers said. “We still won, didn’t play the best. To do that on the first day, and we felt really good about that going into the second day, so it really boosted our confidence a little and let us play better a little bit the second day.”
Rogers led the Knights by finishing second in the individual standings with a 140. Dylan Ford of Sonora won the individual 2A boys’ championship with a 138. Rogers was tied for first with Ford and Jayce Driver of Woden after the first round at 69 stokes apiece.
Carson Corbett shot a 152 to finish eighth. Coltan Hanks finished 19th with a 157. Dawson Foster claimed 28th with a score of 168, while Yash Patel finished 31st with a 170. Lane Foster finished tied for 43rd with a 177.
This is Lindsays’ second championship after winning the title last year following a two-hole playoff with Vega.
Corbett said winning at state last year helped a lot this year.
“I really wasn’t nervous through any of it,” Corbett said. “Just playing golf. The first tee box is pretty nervous because they announce your name and stuff, but other than that, it’s just playing, really.”
Boo Moerschell led Callisburg, finishing as the state runner-up in 3A after shooting 145. He led the individual standings after day one, but Xander Parks of Orangefield overtook him Tuesday to win the individual title with a 142.
Moerschell said after coming so close last year, winning the title this year felt good.
“It’s really unbelievable to think about,” Moerschell said. “Never thought I would really be a state champion, especially this year. Had a lot of confidence last year. This year was a little bit less, but we all did what we were supposed to do and did it.”
Kaige Daughrity finished fifth with a 149, while J.J. Walsh claimed seventh with a 153. Bennett Wells finished tied for 32nd at 166. Logan Grisham rounded out the Callisburg team with a 209, finishing 70th.
This title provides the Wildcats with redemption. They finished third last season despite being in first after the first round.
