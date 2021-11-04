MANSFIELD – Lindsay sophomore Mia Hunt finished the match and the comeback playoff win with one block.
The Lady Knights came from behind in the third to complete a 3-0 win against Bosqueville in the area round of the playoffs at Mansfield Lake Ridge. Lindsay won 25-9, 25-19, 25-23.
Lindsay coach Makala Rogers said the Lady Knights fought tremendously, especially when facing a big deficit in the third set.
“We came out hard the first set,” Rogers said. “A little slow start in our second one, but then we came back and took control of it again. The third one, being down like what we were but them coming back and taking it, that is huge, huge in volleyball.”
Trailing the match 2-0, Bosqueville came out quickly in the third set. The Lady Bulldogs sprinted to a 9-1 lead, forcing the first Lindsay time out of the night. Lindsay junior Tatum Fleitman broke the run with a kill, then the comeback began.
Bosqueville didn’t score consecutive points again until Lindsay had tied the set at 16. The Lady Bulldogs then used a 5-0 run to seemingly retake control.
Two kills from sophomore Emily Metzler helped close the deficit to 22-20. The Lady Bulldogs got one more point, but Hunt and Fleitman each had a pair of kills to finish the match.
Lindsay could have shrugged off a third set loss and gone for the win in the fourth, but the Lady Knights were determined to fight back. Hunt said the Lady Knights’ determination comes from their practices.
“When we’re playing against each other and we’re just hitting it at each other all day, we just fight back constantly,” Hunt said.
Bosqueville got stronger with each set. Lindsay raced out to a 7-0 lead en route to a dominant win in the first. The second set was tight most of the way, with Bosqueville leading 15-14 at one point. Lindsay took over after that.
The momentum could have shifted had the Lady Bulldogs taken the third. However, when Rogers saw her players getting more and more energetic throughout the third, she knew they could win it.
“The grit that they have is insane,” Rogers said. “The hunger that they have to win is insane. I couldn’t be prouder of them and the way that they came back and fought and kept being aggressive and attacking and just took it one at a time when we got back, and we got the set.”
Lindsay will face Archer City in the regional quarterfinals.
