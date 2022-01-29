The Lindsay Knights pulled away in the fourth quarter to clinch a playoff spot Friday night.
The Lindsay boys’ basketball team beat Collinsville 58-45 on the road after pulling away in the fourth quarter.
Lindsay (12-12 overall, 7-1 District 13-2A) has completed season sweeps of fourth place Collinsville and fifth place Era, meaning the Knights would control any potential tiebreaker with either should it be needed.
Collinsville (9-16, 4-4) still occupies the final playoff spot despite the loss. The Pirates next two games are crucial showdowns with Era and third place Tioga. Two of these three teams will play in the postseason.
Lindsay coach Chris Cornelison said the Knights won despite Collinsville trying to take away one of their better shooters.
“They came out in a box and one on Dawson (Foster), who’s been shooting it really well,” Cornelison said. “We talked about it with him not to force things. We’ve got other guys that can step up and play, and we still almost put up 60 points without Dawson having to be our go-to guy. It just says a lot about the rest of out team, what they’re capable of doing in tough situations.”
Lindsay junior Yash Patel finished as top scorer with 20 points after scoring 12 in the fourth quarter. He scored the go-ahead layup in the second quarter, drawing a foul in the process. Lindsay led the rest of the night. Patel scored 12 of Lindsay’s first 13 fourth-quarter points, helping the Knights pull away after Collinsville made it close.
Cornelison said it was Patel’s best game of the season.
“(That) is what we need right now,” Patel said. “We’ve had some other guys step up. Hadn’t necessarily been our post guys, but he’s been capable of that all year. Was really happy to see him step up.”
Senior Kirtan Patel scored 12 points, as did senior Clay Fuhrmann. Their contributions were vital with the Pirates keeping the ball away from Foster, a junior. Yash Patel said the rest of the team stepped up well.
“After the first quarter, Dawson was like, ‘Y’all gotta step up. Y’all gotta help me out,’” Patel said. “We were like, ‘Dawson, we’ll get your back.’ I feel like we stepped up perfectly.”
Collinsville junior Nathan Bocanegra and sophomore Carter Scott each scored 11, leading the Pirates.
Collinsville opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run to take the lead, but Lindsay outscored the Pirates 12-1 the rest of the quarter. Patel said he liked how the Knights responded.
“We banded together,” Patel said. “We said, ‘We got this.’ We feel like we’re a better team. We just pulled through and trusted each other.”
The Knights led 38-33 after the third quarter, but the Pirates ended the quarter on an 8-2 run. Bocanegra hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth, making it 39-36. The Pirates would not get any closer as Lindsay responded with a 10-3 run and later ended the fourth on a 7-2 run, closing out the victory.
The Knights have now won six of their past eight games, though challenging games against Tioga and No. 25 Muenster are next. Patel said the Knights need to stick to the plan to keep their momentum going.
“Coach (Cornelison) writes up the best game plan,” Patel said. “Stick to it, trust ourselves, trust our brothers, and just stay focused.”
