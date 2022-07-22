Two of the area’s top volleyball programs will be reunited this fall.
Lindsay and Collinsville will share a district for the first time since 2019. They join Tom Bean and Tioga in District 10-2A, two teams from Collinsville’s last district.
Lindsay coach Makala Rogers said the Lady Knights’ last district was competitive, and this one will be no different.
“I think it’s going to be that same situation, because all of us did go pretty far down into the playoffs,” Rogers said. “I think we’re going to be getting tested, and I think that’s good for all of us, because, obviously, everybody’s going to be making the playoffs now. Me personally, I’d rather have my district pushing you instead of just an easy route, and then it doesn’t prepare you for later on in the playoffs.”
Tom Bean, which has won three-straight district titles, reached the fourth round of the playoffs last year before falling to eventual state semifinalist Crawford. The other three schools each reached the third round, meaning there are no weak teams.
Collinsville will enter this season with a new coach. Carrie Messer will make her head coaching debut this fall after serving as an assistant at Pampa. The Lady Pirates’ previous coach, Tawni Smith, has stepped away from coaching to take an administrative position in Collinsville ISD.
Messer said when she saw Collinsville’s new district, Lindsay stood out.
“Seeing Lindsay in that new district and on my schedule is kind of shocking,” Messer said. “But I’m excited, because it will make my team a little bit better. They’ll want to compete more. So, I’m excited to have them on our schedule and in our district.”
The race for the district title will be intense. Lindsay and Tom Bean each won a district title last season, and Collinsville came second behind Tom Bean. Although Tioga finished fourth, the Lady Bulldos beat a district champion and a runner-up by a combined score of 6-1 before Tom Bean eliminated them.
Messer said the Lady Pirates are playing a tough non-district schedule to prepare for district play.
“I don’t want to undershoot us or overshoot us,” Messer said. “But I think the district we have now, I really think we can come out in first or second this year. Just getting to work with the girls from the beginning of the summer to now, they’ve just improved so much. So, I’m assuming that we’re going to be first or second in our district.”
The biggest change is the absence of any Class 1A schools. Starting this fall, the UIL is no longer putting 1A and 2A volleyball teams in districts together. As a result, the districts are smaller, and district play is shorter.
Rogers said it was tricky filling out a non-district schedule when many other teams are starting district play sooner.
“Luckily, we did get all of it filled up for us,” Rogers said. “I think I only have one bye, and it hit us right before our district play is going to be starting. That’s nice to have that little rest moment. But luckily, yeah, we got everything filled, but it is hard. A lot of schools I know kinda were scrambling to try to find opponents and trying at first not to be so far away, but at that time and that point, you’re trying to find any games that you possibly can to fill up the spots.”
Lindsay and Collinsville are scheduled to open district play against one another Oct. 7 in Lindsay. The Lady Knights will travel to Collinsville Oct. 18.
Rogers said with a big group of seniors, she is excited for this season to begin.
“I’m very confident in my girls this year,” Rogers said. “All of them are very driven right now, and they’re very focused. We have goals set for us, three or four different ones, just little markers throughout the season that we’re going to try to hit, and they’re very competitive and goal-driven in that sense. They’re my girls. I think they’re going to be up to any challenge that faces them.”
