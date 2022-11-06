BELLS – Lindsay made quick work of its opponent Saturday afternoon as the Lady Knights cruised into the third round of the playoffs.
The Lindsay volleyball team defeated Wolfe City 25-15, 25-10, 25-15 at Bells High School in a second-round matchup.
Lindsay (36-9) extends its winning streak to 17 and has won 51 of its past 53 sets.
Wolfe City (18-22) led only briefly as the Lady Wolves couldn’t keep up with Lindsay.
Lindsay coach Makala Rogers said the Lady Knights played consistent.
“Our energy level was up really well today,” Rogers said. “Everybody was just doing the jobs that we needed to be doing at this time.”
Mia Hunt led Lindsay with eight kills, followed by Tatum Fleitman with seven and Abby Hellman with six.
Hunt said the Lady Knights played with intensity and have what it takes to make a deep run.
“(We just need to) play like normal,” Hunt said. “I think we’re going to state.”
Lindsay wasted little time taking control. The Lady Knights forced an early timeout in the first set after taking a 6-1 lead. Wolfe City didn’t score consecutive points until Lindsay led 21-8. The Lady Wolves outscored Lindsay 7-4 the rest of the set, but the big lead was enough for Lindsay.
Lindsay again took a big early lead in the second, 10-4. Wolfe City battled back to make it 10-8, but Lindsay outscored the Wolves 15-2 from there.
The Lady Wolves took an early 3-1 lead in the third, their first lead of the day. Lindsay quickly retook the lead, but Wolfe City answered to lead 5-4. The Lady Knights took over with a 6-1 run, then a 7-0 run.
Rogers said Lindsay came right back whenever Wolfe City tried to build momentum.
“We had a couple of moments where we had a little bit of errors here and there,” Rogers said. “Our girls, we just zoned in, focused a little bit harder, and then we got the job done after that.”
Both sides played hard, not wanting the season to end. Players from both teams were diving for digs, lunging to just get an arm on the ball, even diving into the bench area or at the referee’s chair.
“You saw everybody’s want to today,” Rogers said. “Everybody was going after everything, both sides of the net. I’m just very proud of our girls and they way that they don’t ever give up on the ball.”
With Saturday’s win, Lindsay is the only Cooke County volleyball team still playing. Lindsay has reached at least the third round every year since the program began in 2007, a streak which continues this year.
Rogers pointed to a court filled with players intermingling with family and friends well after the match’s end to explain what makes Lindsay volleyball special.
“These girls, the hard work they do, the families, the community and our student section,” Rogers said. “Everybody, the backing that there is here. These girls want it really, really bad, and they just keep busting their butt every single day for it.”
