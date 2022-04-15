Thursday night’s baseball game in Lindsay had a big game feel, and emotions ran high as the home team prevailed.
The Knights defeated Alvord 14-10 after a big sixth inning in a wild game.
Lindsay (10-13 overall, 6-4 District 10-2A) earned a big victory against a quality opponent, breaking a three-game losing streak.
Alvord (11-5, 6-2) dropped to second in the district with the loss, leaving Muenster alone in first.
Lindsay coach Gary Roland said this game meant a lot to his players.
“I don’t know why,” Roland said. “But this game, they wanted. They weren’t going to get beat tonight. They did what they had to do, and I love these guys.”
Midway through the sixth inning, Alvord led 10-9 with the bottom third of Lindsay’s order due up. After beginning the inning with a strikeout, the next five batters reached base. Kane Wolf tied the game with an RBI single, then C.J. Corbell drew a bases-loaded walk to give Lindsay the lead. Colton Popp followed with an RBI single, bringing Cody Williford to the plate with the bases still loaded.
Williford hit a ground ball to the shortstop. He stepped on second to retire a runner, then threw to first. Instead of an inning-ending double play, the ball sailed over the first baseman into the Lindsay dugout. Two runs scored, and Williford advanced to second.
Tense moments followed as the Alvord coach had a long discussion with the umpires, and fans from both teams voiced opinions. The next hitter popped out to the pitcher to end the inning, but Lindsay had scored 5 runs to take a lead into the seventh.
Roland said the seniors kept the Knights level-headed through emotional moments in a game with multiple lead changes.
“They guide them in the dugout,” Roland said. “We got emotional, but we came out on top, and that’s all I can ask these guys to do. I’m still a little emotional over it. It was a fun game.”
Lindsay got 7 RBIs from the bottom third of the order. Nick Wolf hit 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs and a run. Gabriel McCain and Kyler Henegar each hit 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and a run. Wolf and Henegar each drew a walk.
Alvord didn’t go away easily, loading the bases with one out in the seventh. McCain, pitching in relief, got a strikeout and a fly ball to center to end the game.
McCain moved to pitcher with two outs in the sixth, striking out a hitter to end the inning. He left the mound fired up after stranding a runner and keeping Lindsay’s deficit at the time to 1 run, setting up the Knights’ rally the next half inning.
McCain earned the win in one and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking one. He allowed no runs or hits.
Roland said McCain hasn’t been one of Lindsay’s primary arms, but he has done well when called upon.
“He hadn’t pitched a lot of games since tournaments,” Roland said. “But last couple of weeks, he’s come in and done a job. So, can’t ask any more from the guy.”
