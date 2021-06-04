HURST – A great season concluded with hugs and tears, as most do.
The Lindsay baseball team’s season ended with a no-hitter Thursday night in a 7-0 loss to Bosqueville in the Class 2A Region 2 Finals at L.D. Bell High School.
Lindsay (25-6) fell behind early and could not recover, dooming the Knights in the single-game format chosen for this matchup.
Bosqueville (34-3) will represent Region 2 in the state tournament in Round Rock.
Lindsay coach Derrick Jenkins said the Knights’ early struggles put them in a bad spot.
“We just didn’t do some things we’re supposed to do,” Jenkins said. “Hit the first guy with two strikes, and some things we talked about happened. I think they scored three runs… to start the game. We just didn’t execute early, and against a good team, you just can’t do those things.”
Bosqueville rushed ahead in the bottom of the first inning. The Bulldogs took a 3-0 lead with the benefit of one hit, an RBI single by Larson Hofneyer. Before the hit, Jacob Davilla hit into an RBI fielder’s choice, and Camden Hill added an RBI sac fly.
Bosqueville added one run each in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
After the Bulldogs’ hot start in the first inning, Logan Jenkins took the mound with two outs and got out of the jam. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up four hits, walking two and striking out two. He allowed three runs, but two were unearned.
Derrick Jenkins said Logan did well in relief.
“Being a freshman in this stage right here, to walk in and do what he did to try to keep us in the ball game, I can’t complain,” Jenkins said. “I thought he competed. He gave up three, but one was earned. I thought he did a great job, and that’s kind of the kid that he is. I look forward to what he can do the next three years.”
Bulldog pitcher John Youens threw a complete game no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and three walks. Lindsay’s Jenkins and Tyler Yancy walked in the first, and Yancy walked again in the seventh. Each was caught stealing once.
The Knights had no other baserunners.
Jenkins said Lindsay should be proud of this season, in which the Knights were among the final eight teams playing in Class 2A.
“This year is a great year,” Jenkins said. “I tell guys all the time, when you get to the third and fourth round, it’s a great year. The fifth round is unbelievable. You can’t hang your head about it. Yeah, you’re sad today. But after today’s over, you’re going to look back in five or ten years and realize that you got a chance to do something that many people don’t get to do.”
The Knights say goodbye to seven seniors, but with the top two starting pitchers returning, Lindsay may be set up for more success next season.
