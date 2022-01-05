The Lindsay Lady Knights earned their first district win in dominant fashion Tuesday night.
The Lindsay girls’ basketball team crushed Collinsville at home 71-32.
Lindsay (8-14 overall, 1-2 District 13-2A) won its third-straight game with its best offensive output of the season by far.
Collinsville (8-13, 1-3) had a tough task after having not played for two weeks. The Lady Pirates did not participate in a tournament during the holidays and had their lone scheduled game canceled.
Lindsay coach Scott Brandewie said the Lady Knights won with transition scoring.
“Something we emphasize in practice a lot is transition,” Brandewie said. “If they’re going to let us get a look down the court, we got to take advantage of it.”
Tenth graders dominated the scorebook. Lindsay sophomore Liz Hawkins led the field with 19 points. Fellow sophomores Ella Dieter and Mia Hunt followed with 16 and 11 points, respectively. Collinsville sophomore Addisyn McDonnell led the Lady Pirates with 9.
The Lady Knights hit seven 3-pointers. Hawkins and Dieter hit two apiece, and Hunt had one. Brandewie said his players showed their potential.
“Nobody knows that we can shoot, because we’ve shot very poorly this year,” Brandewie said. “But I’ve got a handful of them that can shoot if you let them. Hawkins is young. She’s coming along, but she’s stepping up. I’ve known all along that Dieter’s just waiting to explode with her 3s.”
Collinsville’s best offensive quarter was the second. The Lady Pirates scored 12 points and got the deficit as small as 18-14. Unfortunately for Collinsville, the second also ended as Lindsay’s best.
The Lady Knights posted 22 in the quarter after responding emphatically to Collinsville’s run, ultimately leading 38-19 at halftime. Dieter led the push with 11 points in the quarter.
Lindsay went on to outscore the Lady Pirates 33-13 in the second half.
Brandewie said despite Lindsay’s shooting struggles throughout the first two months of the season, he never gave up on the outside shot.
“I’ve said green light all year,” Brandewie said. “I’ve never told them not to shoot 3s, because I’ve seen them shoot 3s in practice. I know what they can do. We’ve struggled this year. It hasn’t been a great year, but it doesn’t need to be a great year. It needs to be a great district. It’s a pretty good start for the games that we should have a good chance of winning.”
Lindsay has had some rough stretches this season, but the Lady Knights have won four of their past six games. Brandewie said it was nice picking up the first district win and playing in the Holiday Classic helped get his team ready to resume district action.
“The holiday tournaments are always ugly, I think,” Brandewie said. “You’re knocking the rust off, and that’s what they’re for. That’s what I told them going in. We just going to play and do our thing. Not going to worry so much about winning or losing, just got to knock the rust off and be ready to play. They came out tonight ready right from the start, I thought. I was proud of them.”
