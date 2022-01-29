Lindsay clawed its way to an important road win Friday night in a stop-and-start game.
The Lady Knights basketball team defeated Collinsville 47-39 to keep on pace for the playoffs.
Lindsay (11-17 overall, 4-5 District 13-2A) held steady in the district’s final playoff spot after its second-straight win.
Collinsville (10-18, 2-8) is now mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.
Collinsville led 8-7 after the first quarter. Lindsay sophomore Mia Hunt hit the first shot of the second to put the Lady Knights ahead, and Lindsay led the rest of the night.
The second quarter was the difference in an otherwise even game. Lindsay outscored the Lady Pirates 18-10 and had runs of 6-1 and 11-1. Collinsville kept pace in the second half but could not mount a comeback.
Lindsay coach Scott Brandewie said he loved the way his team responded in the second.
“Any district win is tough,” Brandewie said. “I knew they were going to come out and swing with all they had. We fought back in. We took the lead before halftime. I told our girls, I said, ‘OK. We got the dogfight part over. We survived what they had.’ We just needed to stay calm in the second half.”
The game wasn’t the prettiest. It lasted nearly an hour and a half amid numerous foul calls. The teams combined for 56 free throws, 23 of those in the fourth quarter. Lindsay shot 16-of-33 from the line, while Collinsville was 11-of-23.
Lindsay hit two field goals in the fourth quarter, and Collinsville hit three. Both reached 13 points in the quarter thanks to free throws.
Brandewie said the players maintaining their composure is important when a game gets choppy.
“I tell the girls I’m the one who gets to lose my composure,” Brandewie said. “They have to stay calm. I get animated. I’m jumping up and down and stuff, but they do a good job on the court. Story Tatum, my senior, that’s one of the things I told her. Keep everybody calm. I’ll get animated, you keep everybody calm… They did their job. I was proud of my girls.”
Collinsville sophomore Addisyn McDonnell scored a game-high 16 points. Sophomore Devyn Elvington and senior Madison Ashton each had 9.
Lindsay freshman Abby Brennan led the Lady Knights with 12 points, followed by sophomore Lexi Martin with 10 and junior Abby Hellman with 9.
Brennan led Lindsay in scoring from the bench. She has picked up occasional varsity minutes but has spent most of the year on junior varsity.
Brandewie said he saw from her what he sees every day in practice.
“She is the hardest-working kid,” Brandewie said. “She stays nice and calm, and she does everything the coach says. It was big tonight. My starting two bigs both got into foul trouble, and I had to pull them out. I was able to put her in, and she scored… When you get her the ball, you better guard her, or she’ll score in the paint. She did a great job. I couldn’t be prouder of her. She’s going to be a really good player moving forward for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.