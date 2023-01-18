Lindsay debuted a new defensive tactic Tuesday, and it helped the Lady Knights avenge a prior loss.
The Lindsay girls’ basketball team beat Era 54-46 at home, moving into second place in the district.
Lindsay (17-6 overall, 5-2 District 13-2A) fell behind early but turned things around after employing a full-court press.
Lindsay coach Scott Brandewie said the press worked well, thanks in part to sophomore Campbell Corcoran.
“She played a big role tonight,” Brandewie said. “She’s very good at the front of our press, and that’s exactly why I brought her up (from junior varsity). Just tip it, steal it, and deflect it. That’s what I tell them. We got some turnovers and some points off of it, just like I was hoping.”
The Lady Knights led 6-3 early, but Era (16-12, 4-3) answered with an 11-0 run. Lindsay started pressing, and it helped the Lady Knights go on a 16-0 run to lead 22-14. Era never led again. The Lady Hornets hit a few shots down the stretch of the first half, but Lindsay led 28-21 at halftime.
Lindsay senior Kyla Metzler said the Lady Knights learned the press in practice Monday.
“I think it went really good,” Meztler said. “Coach B didn’t set any rules for us. He’s just like, ‘Do this, do this, and just go with the flow.’ I think it worked out really good.”
The Lady Hornets didn’t fold easily. Era started the fourth quarter well and trimmed the deficit to 47-44 after junior Kate Krebs hit two free throws and a 3-pointer.
The visitors didn’t get any closer. Lindsay took a timeout with 1:22 to play and responded with shots by junior Lexi Martin and senior Abby Hellman. Era didn’t score again other than a pair of free throws by senior Ella Haseloff.
Era coach Don Neu said the Lady Hornets need to get better at handling the press, but there was another factor that cost Era.
“We gotta block out and rebound,” Neu said. “That’s the complete difference in the ball game. We gave up way too many offensive boards. We gotta fix that. If we do that, I think we have a good chance to win the ball game.”
Metzler scored a game-high 16 points, and junior Mia Hunt scored 15. Haseloff led the Lady Hornets with 14 points, followed by senior Alexis Beard with 11.
This was the second meeting between these teams this season. They met Dec. 13 in Era in both teams’ district opener, a game Era won 46-36. Metzler said the Lady Knights played more confidently this time.
“The first time we played them, we were very timid and scared,” Metzler said. “I think it was because it was our first district game, but we came out today, everybody this morning was already hyped. We were already all ready for the game.”
Lindsay and Era came into the day in a three-way tie with Collinsville, which didn’t play Tuesday. Lindsay’s win puts the Lady Knights alone in second place for now, half a game ahead of Collinsville and two games back of Muenster.
