A third-straight win is a necessary step on Lindsay’s quest for a third-straight district championship.
Lindsay hosts Alvord on Friday in a game with significant impact on who will take the district’s top spot.
Lindsay (4-4 overall, 2-1 District 5-2A-1) cannot clinch its third-straight district championship Friday, but a win would put the Knights on top with one game to play. A loss would eliminate Lindsay from contention.
Alvord (6-2, 3-0) could clinch the title with a win and a Tioga loss, but it will otherwise come down to the final week.
Lindsay coach Jeff Smiley said the Knights have dealt with injuries all year but are finally getting healthy.
“Every week it seems like, we’ve had different kids out, and it’s been hard to get dialed in,” Smiley said. “Getting some back, with Dawson Foster settling in at quarterback now, he’s really stepped up and done an outstanding job. He’s getting more comfortable… We have a pretty good idea now about what he can do and what’s best for him as the quarterback. We feel like that’s helped us on offense.”
Despite losing their first district game, the Knights still control their own path to the district title. If Lindsay beats Alvord this week and Trenton next week, it will win the district. Lindsay needs at least one win from its last two games to ensure its playoff spot. If Alvord and Tioga both win this week, the winner of their game next week will win the title.
Smiley said he would be lying if he said this wasn’t a big game.
“Whoever wins this one is probably going to be the district champion,” Smiley said. “We still have one game left, but it’s really big for us, and it’s big for Alvord. They feel the same way… If we take care of business and win these last two, we’ll be outright district champions, and that’s one of our main goals every year.”
The race for the district championship isn’t the only notable part of this matchup. Lindsay versus Alvord has also become a sibling rivalry.
The Bulldogs are coached by Smiley’s brother, Scott Smiley. Smiley said the two don’t often discuss football, so there probably isn’t an added level of familiarity between the two coaches beyond what would be normal for district opponents.
Smiley said he doesn’t enjoy facing a family member.
“I know how much he puts into it, and I know how much I put into it,” Smiley said. “I know how much he hates to lose. He hates to lose as much or more than I do. Been fortunate enough to be on the winning side the last however long we’ve been playing each other. It’s not necessarily a fun week, but this game’s not about who’s coaching. It’s about the players and what’s at stake, and that’s a possible district championship, so we’re excited about that.”
Kickoff at Knight Field is set for 7:30 p.m.
