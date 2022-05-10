AUSTIN – It took two playoff holes, but the Lindsay boys’ golf team won the UIL Class 2A state championship Tuesday.
Lindsay was one of two Cooke County schools competing Monday and Tuesday in Austin. Callisburg placed third in the Class 3A tournament at Jimmy Clay Golf Course.
The Knights led after day one with a 335 first-round score, four strokes ahead of Vega. The Longhorns caught the Knights after shooting a 345 on day two compared to Lindsay’s 349. The two teams went to a playoff to decide the championship, and the Knights prevailed after two holes.
This is the Knights’ first golf state championship.
Landry Rogers led Lindsay with a 162 two-round total, tied for ninth individually. Carson Corbett shot 164. Colton Hanks shot a 181, followed by Dawson Foster with a 184. Yash Patel rounded out the team with a 201.
Ethan Boggs of Morton won the individual state championship.
Callisburg also led after day one in the 3A tournament but couldn’t hold the top spot. The Wildcats shot a 316 in the first round, five strokes ahead of Brock and nine ahead of Lago Vista. Callisburg carded a 320 in the second round while Brock and Lago Vista dramatically improved, shooting a 305 and 311, respectively.
Brock won the state title by 10 strokes with a 626 two-round total. Callisburg found itself tied for second with Lago Vista, but the Vikings won on a playoff hole to take second.
J.J. Walsh led all individuals after day one but finished tied for fourth at 154 after some other golfers carded improved scores in the second round. Kaden Bullock shot a 157, followed by Boo Moerschell at 159. Kaige Daughrity, 166, and Bennett Wells, 201, round out the team.
Braden Smith of Lago Vista won the individual title.
