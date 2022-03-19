Lindsay got runners on base but couldn’t bring them home Friday afternoon.
The Lindsay baseball team fell 4-0 to Navajo (OK) in Lindsay during the Muenster Highway 82 Classic.
Lindsay (5-8) stranded six baserunners and lost two more to steal attempts. The Knights got on base every inning but didn’t get the extra hits to score them.
Navajo is a rural school near Altus, OK. The Indians outhit the Knights 4-3 and didn’t commit any errors, while Lindsay committed three.
Lindsay coach Gary Roland said the Knights played well considering they were shorthanded.
“Had some young guys that had to step up,” Roland said. “We had various guys missing, seniors missing for various reasons. Couple of young guys had to play in the infield, made some errors, but that’s part of the game, definitely at the 2A level. We’d like to be able to hit better, and we gotta be able to clean up the errors.”
The Knights had their best scoring opportunity in the fourth inning. Cody Williford worked a leadoff walk. Caden Forson and Ty Roland followed with walks of their own, loading the bases with two outs. Navajo pitcher Dallas Sanchez struck out three hitters in the inning and stranded the three Knights on the bases.
Roland said with one or two timely hits, it could have been a different game.
“That’s the way baseball goes sometimes,” Roland said. “You gotta live with it. We were in good spots to score. We could have changed the game if we just got one or two more hits.”
Kane Wolf had Lindsay’s best performance at the plate. He hit 2-for-2 with a walk, reaching base every plate appearance. Kyler Henegar got Lindsay’s other hit, a one-out single in the second inning. Williford walked twice.
Roland called Wolf a player.
“He loves to compete,” Roland said. “He’s here to play. He doesn’t do a lot of things wrong. He’s quick, speedy, and he puts the ball in play. That’s all I can ask out of these kids.”
Sanchez pitched four innings for the Indians, striking out nine Knights and walking three. He gave up two hits but no runs.
Two Lindsay errors in the top of the first inning allowed Navajo to plate an unearned run. The Indians held a 1-0 lead until the sixth inning when they scored 3 earned runs. Caden Konen hit an RBI single, followed by a 2-run home run from Kobe Forbes.
The Indians were held without a hit until the fifth inning, but they added three in the sixth as they pulled away. The game was called after the sixth due to tournament time constraints.
