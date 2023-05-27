Football season is still months away, but local athletes are already warming up by playing 7-on-7.
Lindsay hosted a Texas 7-on-7 state qualifying tournament Saturday. Callisburg joined Lindsay in the 16-team field.
Lindsay football coach and athletic director Casey Jones said everything went well even though this was Lindsay’s first time hosting an SQT.
“Anytime you’re hosting something for the first time, you’re always expecting there to be some trouble or some hiccups, but it’s been really good,” Jones said. “Our booster club ran the concession stand, did a great job with all that. All my coaches, they’ve spread out and helped out where we needed it, and it’s run smoothly.”
This tournament was part of Texas 7-on-7, which holds a state tournament every summer. SQTs such as this determine which teams take part. Schools may also host local 7-on-7 leagues, as Gainesville has been doing throughout May, but those are not part of this statewide tournament.
This was a Division III SQT. Division III includes UIL schools assigned to Class 3A Division II or smaller. The teams were divided into four groups of four for round-robin play. The winners of Pools A and B played for a spot at the state tournament, and the winners of Pools C and D did the same.
The Wildcats and Knights are new to Texas 7-on-7 this year. Lindsay went 0-3 against Archer City, Electra and Palmer, but Jones said it is part of a learning curve.
“They haven’t played in a league or anything like that in the past several years, so it was a learning experience for them,” Jones said. “Proud of their effort. I thought they played hard all day. There’s just several things we need to fix, and we’ll get those fixed.”
Callisburg went 1-2 Saturday, beating Tom Bean 18-7 before falling to Gunter and Bogata Rivercrest. Although this was the Wildcats’ first SQT, they have been playing in Gainesville’s league alongside Valley View and Whitesboro.
Callisburg rising senior A.J. Cowger said the day went well.
“Definitely not the outcome we were expecting, but it’s good work,” Cowger said. “It’s not the real season yet, so everyone’s just getting good experience. We’ve got a lot of new players on our team, so we’re all just getting used to each other right now.”
Lindsay and Callisburg both had senior quarterbacks last fall, so 7-on-7 gives both schools a chance to try out a couple players at the position. Jones said Lindsay will be a run-heavy team, so these reps are more important for the defense.
Cowger said these games help the quarterbacks and receivers get used to each other.
“It’s all about chemistry, really,” Cowger said. “It doesn't matter how big your opponent is, how fast they are. If your team’s all together, it don’t matter.”
Callisburg will travel to Henrietta for an SQT next weekend. Lindsay will play in a local league with Muenster, Sacred Heart, Era and others starting Tuesday and may play in another SQT at some point.
Gunter defeated Lone Oak 35-6, and Millsap beat Palmer 30-19 to secure spots at the state tournament.
