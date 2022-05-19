BELTON – Two pairs of Lindsay High School fishermen competed in the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) state tournament May 14.
Dawson Foster and Nick Wolf finished 14th out of 325 pairs at Belton Lake near Temple. The duo caught seven fish, weighing in at 19.80 pounds, 0.04 pounds lighter than 13th place, a duo from Jacksboro.
Jacob Dulock and Henry Thurman joined their fellow Knights in the tournament. They caught six fish weighing 14.66 pounds, good for 65th place.
Lindsay finished 22nd out of 133 schools thanks to its combined weight of 34.46.
