A desperation heave at the buzzer hit the backboard and bounced away Friday night, symbolic of how close Era came to a huge win in its final home game.
The Lindsay boys’ basketball team rallied to defeat Era 68-67 in overtime after trailing much of the game.
Lindsay coach Chris Cornelison said Era came ready to play, and Lindsay didn’t.
“Against good teams, and Era’s a good team, if you don’t take somebody seriously, that’s what can happen,” Cornelison said. “I don’t know if we played an entire game that we deserved to win, but we did. So, I’m happy for that, but we’ve got to learn to take everybody serious. I think, based on the game we had last time, we thought it was going to be a cakewalk. Era made sure that it wasn’t.”
Lindsay (14-15 overall, 8-3 District 13-2A) led 68-65 with 28.6 seconds remaining in overtime after hitting four-straight free throws.
Era (7-23, 2-9) junior Cooper Weatherly cut the deficit to 1. After Lindsay missed two free throws, Era senior Jarren Twiner got the ball with 2.7 seconds left and hurled it toward the net, but the shot missed by inches at the buzzer.
Lindsay needed some heroics to reach overtime. The Hornets led 59-55 with 23.3 seconds remaining in regulation. Patel cut the deficit in half before Nate Klement rebounded his own miss and laid it in, tying the game with 3.8 seconds remaining.
The Knights beat Era easily when these teams first met in Lindsay. The Hornets made it much tougher this time and led 36-22 at halftime. Era finished the first quarter on a 6-0 run to take the lead and never trailed in the second quarter.
Lindsay senior Yash Patel said it was rough inside the Lindsay locker room at halftime.
“Coach (Cornelison) was on our butts about everything,” Patel said. “We were playing slow. We weren’t focused. Coach got us focused at halftime, and we just went on from there.”
Lindsay senior Dawson Foster scored a game-high 18 points, followed by Patel with 16 and senior Kane Wolf with 13. For Era, junior Jack Jones scored 17. Weatherly followed with 16, junior Will Hickson scored 12, and Twiner had 11.
After Tuesday’s regular season finales, Lindsay will move on to the playoffs, while Era will not. The Hornets have just two seniors with seven juniors, so most of this team will be back next year with more experience.
Era coach Andrew Brockman said he is proud of his players for playing so hard despite not having a playoff trip in their future.
“It’s easy to play for a playoff spot,” Brockman said. “It’s easy to play when the stakes are huge. You’re naturally fired up and ready to go, but I love these guys a lot, and I’m proud of them. It says a lot for where this program is going, honestly. We’re graduating these two seniors, and I love them to death, but the rest of these kids are fighting, and we’re getting better every day, and I’m proud of them.”
