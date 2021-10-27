The Lindsay volleyball team celebrated senior night Tuesday with a quick three-set win.
The Lady Knights took down Saint Jo 3-0 in their regular season finale. Lindsay won 25-9, 25-8, 25-13.
Lindsay (13-1 District 10-2A) needed 54 minutes to earn one last win before the playoffs.
Saint Jo (5-9) finishes district play without a Class 2A win but went 5-1 against fellow Class 1A schools.
Lindsay coach Makala Rogers said it is great to get one last win before the playoffs begin.
“The girls, they’re all focused,” Rogers said. “We’re all clicking and gelling the way that we need to be right now right before we’re going into playoffs. We got a warmup game Friday for us, and then it’s go-time on Monday.”
The Lady Knights wasted little time building big leads. Saint Jo took its first timeout after trailing 9-1 in the first set and took another down 8-1 in the second. The Lady Panthers waited longer in the third. They trailed 8-0 at one point but eventually called timeout down 19-6. Lindsay never used a timeout.
Junior Abigail Hellman led the Lady Knights with 12 kills. Juniors Tatum Fleitman and Cooper Hartman each had 9, and sophomore Emily Metzler had 7.
Fleitman said it was nice to win on senior night.
“We had kind of a rough year last year,” Fleitman said. “We had a kind of rough preseason. We’ve been working really hard for the past couple of months. It’s been working out really good for us.”
Once the match was out of the way, Lindsay honored seniors Jasmine Lewis and Madison Reiter. Rogers said Lewis and Reiter have meant a lot to the team.
“A lot of leadership,” Rogers said. “The younger girls, we have quite a few on our roster this year, and them two have taken them under their wing and helped them with any questions or the nerves, first year on varsity. They call (Reiter) ‘mama,’ that’s just how they’ve been treating all our younger ones. They’re going to be missed, greatly missed.”
Lindsay takes on Callisburg in a warmup game Friday, then the Lady Knights head into the playoffs as district champions once again. Fleitman said she is excited.
“It’s a dream of ours,” Fleitman said. “Now, we’re hoping to go as far as we can in playoffs and hopefully get a banner on the wall.”
