Lindsay (1-0) scored every time it touched the ball Friday night en route to a 70-12 drubbing of visiting Era (0-1).
Senior quarterback Kolt Schuckers was just 5-9 passing for 205 yards on the night, but four of those completions were for touchdowns. Dawson Foster hauled in three of those TD passes, finishing with 175 receiving yards on the night. Clay Fuhrmann and Colt Hanks each hauled in passes for 26 and four yards, respectively.
The Knights’ running game was just as remorseless, racking up 383 yards on 32 carries. Hanks and Caden Forson combined for 267 of those yards – on just nine carries. Nicholas Wolf (six carries, 52 yards), Fuhrmann (six carries, 38 yards), Landry Rogers (eight carries, 21 yards) and Shuckers (three carries, five yards).
“I feel good about where we are,” said Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley, with some understatement.
Smiley credited the defense for tightening up after a bit of shaky play early on in the secondary. Era signal caller Jarren Twiner found Kyle Greer twice in the first quarter on touchdown throws of 69 yards and 11 yards.
“I thought we played well on both sides of the ball – we played really well up front,” said Smiley. “… Our kids were ready to play. It was Week One and the games count now.”
The only real hiccup for the Knights came from the sideline. Smiley was tossed from the game by officials after taking strong exception to call on the field. He said he didn’t think he earned the ejection, but he did concede that his reaction was “unprecedented … I’ve never even gotten an unsportsmanlike behavior call before.”
Smiley and his Knights will have a tougher time this weekend, heading down the road to Muenster Friday night to take on the Hornets, who won their opener over Celeste, 38-12.
“We’re looking for a hard-fought ball game,” said Smiley. “We will have to take care of the football and minimize our mistakes … they’re pretty balanced – they like run, but they will throw it. They have Grant Hess, a big wide receiver and we need to watch him.”
