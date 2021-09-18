Lindsay needed to bounce back, and the Knights did so in commanding fashion.
Lindsay took down Valley View 53-18 Friday night at Knight Field with an all-around dominant showing.
Lindsay (2-2) was looking to rebound from back-to-back road losses and did so at home.
Valley View (0-3) has yet to find its way against a difficult schedule.
Lindsay coach Jeff Smiley said this win provided the Knights a big confidence boost.
“We were in need of one,” Smiley said. “Really proud of our kids and their effort. It was a good night for us.”
The Knights raced out to a 21-0 lead behind two touchdown passes from senior Kolt Shuckers and a nine-yard run by junior Colt Hanks. Valley View then got on the board with a 60-yard touchdown pass by sophomore Carson Pickett to junior Lawson Links, but Lindsay scored again before the quarter ended to lead 28-6 at halftime.
Pickett threw two more touchdown passes in the third quarter, but Lindsay held serve with a pair of rushing touchdowns by Shuckers and senior Clay Fuhrmann. The Knights found the end zone two more times in the fourth quarter.
Smiley said he thought the Knights played great.
“Was really pleased with the way we caught the ball,” Smiley said. “That’s the best that we’ve been this year. We threw the ball well. It was probably our most complete game offensively. We still have some things that we need to work on and fix, but those are getting fewer and fewer each week.”
Shuckers completed 19 of 29 passes for 353 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Knights rushed for 268 yards and five touchdowns. Junior Caden Forson led with 15 rushes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Smiley said Shuckers played well and seems to be getting more comfortable with the Knights’ offense.
“I saw it last night,” Smiley said. “He’s starting to hit his stride a little bit and see things a little bit better. He didn’t force too many things. He’s able to use his legs, as well. He had a couple of pretty good runs for us.”
Pickett completed 10 of 24 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns, but the Eagles were unable to run the ball. Valley View rushed for 25 yards and didn’t score on the ground. Junior Bryan Duranona was the only Eagle with positive rushing yards after gaining 31 on eight attempts.
Smiley said he was most proud of Lindsay’s run defense.
“That’s two weeks in a row that our run defense has played really well,” Smiley said. “I’m really pleased with that aspect… I thought we played fast and physical on defense. It was a good win for us.”
