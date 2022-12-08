After a state runner-up season, another Lindsay volleyball player is headed to the college ranks.
Tatum Fleitman signed with Lubbock Christian University in the Lindsay gym Thursday morning.
Fleitman said she chose LCU after attending several volleyball camps on the campus.
“I really learned to love the campus,” Fleitman said. “I met all the girls on the team, and I really loved all of them… Their gym is an arena gym, so it’s really cool, and it makes the game more fun. You can tell the gym is very exciting, and all the girls have a lot of energy, so it’s really fun there.”
Fleitman has been a key player for Lindsay the past few years. She was named District 10-2A co-offensive MVP this season. She had eight kills, five block assists and two digs in the Class 2A state championship match. She scored match-winning kills in multiple playoff matches this year.
Lindsay coach Makala Rogers said Fleitman has brought leadership, positivity and hard work to the Lady Knights, and LCU will be a great fit for her.
“This is the one that she’s really been wanting the last couple of years,” Rogers said. “When she got the call, she was super excited and kind of torn. She had a couple of offers right there at the end, but at the end of the day, she just went with her gut. This is one that she’s been wanting.”
Lubbock Christian is an NCAA Division II school which plays in the Lone Star Conference. The Lady Chaps missed the conference tournament this season but reached the semifinals last year, finishing 20-8.
Fleitman said this year’s trip to the state tournament helped prepare her to play college competition.
“I think I’ve learned to deal with the nerves and all of that kind of stuff,” Fleitman said. “I think as I get going, I’ll probably start pretty nervous. But once I get comfortable with it, I think it’ll be good.”
The Lone Star Conference extends from New Mexico to Arkansas but includes many Texas schools. The nearest conference members to Lindsay are Texas Woman’s and Dallas Baptist, with Midwestern State not too far away, either. Fleitman said she will miss her family, but she has two sisters living in the Lubbock area, so that will help.
She is the second Lindsay volleyball player to sign with a college team this fall after Abby Hellman signed with Weatherford College last month. Fleitman said they are excited to have the opportunity to represent the Lady Knights in college volleyball.
“We’ve been talking about it for a really long time,” Fleitman said. “We’ve always wanted to keep playing. I think this is our chance to just experience a new team and get further in our sport, so we’re both very excited.”
