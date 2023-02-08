A Lindsay senior has committed to staying home as he helps North Central Texas College start its men’s golf program.
Coltan Hanks became one of the first Lion golfers by signing with NCTC. Lindsay recognized him with a signing event Wednesday in the Lindsay High School library.
Hanks said he never thought he would play college golf.
“It’s pretty unreal,” Hanks said. “Pretty crazy. Never really thought I’d be signing for golf, especially (having) only been playing for three years. Definitely blessed, really surprised too by that. Just really grateful.”
Hanks has played a variety of sports throughout his life, but golf was a late addition. He first picked up a set of clubs during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the athleticism he developed playing other sports helped him develop his golf skills quickly.
He said the more he played, the more he fell in love.
“Sophomore year was my first year, and we made it to the regional tournament, won district,” Hanks said. “After that, I was kind of like, ‘Man, I want some more. I want to win more.’ And then junior year, last year, really started focusing on it a lot more. Got to a point where I thought I was really able to compete, and then went day-by-day. Ended up winning a state championship, and it was really unreal.”
Despite being so new to golf, he was part of Lindsay’s state championship team last spring as a junior. He placed 31st individually out of 70 golfers and third out of the five Knights competing.
Lindsay golf coach Keith Hall said Hanks is setting a great example for his teammates.
“It shows the other kids that we got noticed,” Hall said. “We have other kids getting recruited, too, and he kind of started it all… I don’t know how much better this kid’s going to get, because he’s only been playing three years. So, to be shooting 78s all the time, he’s going to be (an) awful good golfer. You get a chance to be around home, play golf for two years, and then you never know what might happen.”
Just as Hanks is new to golf, so is NCTC. The Lions are starting up a new golf program in the coming years, and Hanks will be one of the inaugural players. Hanks said it means a lot to him to be one of the first signees.
He also gets to stay nearby, which he said will allow him to keep working on his game with his father.
Hall said Hanks wanted to be NCTC’s first signee, and this is a great opportunity for him.
“I guess we can’t say how special that is,” Hall said. “I always kid with Hanks and saying, ‘Well, you’re the first boy to ever play golf there and sign, they might make a statue out of you.’ But he is so excited about that, that I think’s it’s great, just the opportunity to be close to us. We can still see him. That’s going to be neat.”
