Lindsay volleyball players are accustomed to success, and one Lindsay senior is looking to continue her winning ways in college.
Abby Hellman celebrated signing with Weatherford College in the Lindsay gym Thursday surrounded by family and teammates.
Hellman said she is excited to play at Weatherford.
“I love the campus and all the players on the team and the coach,” Hellman said. “It just felt right.”
Lady Knights coach Makala Rogers started at Lindsay when Hellman was a freshman. Rogers said on the first day of summer strength and conditioning training, Hellman was the first player she met.
“Ever since then, she has just busted her butt for me and the program and across the board in all the sports that she’s a part of,” Rogers said. “She’s going to be truly missed. She’s been an amazing leader for us here at Lindsay.”
Lindsay celebrated Hellman’s big life step just two days after celebrating a win in the third round of the playoffs, sending the Lady Knights to the regional tournament. Lindsay has reached at least the third round every year, giving Hellman and her teammates that much more experience.
Hellman said playing at Lindsay made her ready to play at the college level, especially with all the playoff matches the Lady Knights get each year.
“I have amazing teammates and coaches that prepared me well for it,” Hellman said. "All the teams we’re playing now are good teams, so it will help in the future.”
Hellman is leaving a historically successful program for one which has had success, but no history.
The Weatherford volleyball program just finished its first season. The Lady Coyotes impressed in their debut by winning the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) regular season championship and reached the finals of the Region V North tournament in Gainesville.
Hellman said she could tell WC’s team was gritty, a term Rogers has used to describe her own program.
Rogers said she is excited to see Hellman be part of this new program.
“They have new facilities,” Rogers said. "I think everyone’s excited there. It’s something new, and they’re really good at it. For her to jump in and be a part of that, it’s going to be awesome to see.”
Weatherford isn’t too far away, and there is the bonus of joining a conference with North Central Texas College. Hellman is guaranteed to play in Gainesville at least twice over the next two seasons, giving friends and family an easy chance to see her play.
