Not many college athletes get to be coached by someone they have known most of their lives, but that will be the case for one Lindsay senior.
Kyler Henegar signed with Arlington Baptist for baseball Wednesday, thanks in part to his connection with the head coach, Brad Bass.
“Coach Bass has been there for a while, and I always knew I wanted to play for him,” Henegar said. “He was my dad’s coach when he played in college (at Wayland Baptist), and then my dad coached with him for several years afterwards.”
Growing up the son of a baseball player and coach, Henegar said he was practically born with a baseball in hand. He said his parents joke his first word was “ball.” He started with T-ball and hasn’t taken a year off since.
Henegar plays catcher. He said he didn’t choose the position, but he enjoys being involved in every play.
“When kid pitch started, my dad looked at me and said, ‘You’re going to catcher,’ and I’ve just been stuck there ever since,” Henegar said. “There’s always something. Every play you’re in, you’re not just sitting there. You’ve always got something, and you always got to prepare for the next batter and keep the batter at hand.”
Henegar has had several coaches during his high school career. Current Lindsay coach Chase Duncan just wrapped up his first year with the Knights, so he hasn’t coached Henegar long, but he said he is happy for Henegar to get this opportunity.
“He’s just the hardest-working kid in every room he walks in,” Duncan said. “He’s very consistent day in, day out. You know exactly what you’re going to get. He’s going to be on time. He’s going to do the little things right.”
Duncan also said Henegar is unselfish and pointed to him successfully laying down a critical bunt in Lindsay’s 5-3 win against Seymour in the playoffs this year, something Duncan said most wouldn’t expect from a catcher.
Duncan said the transition from high school baseball to college always comes with challenges, but Henegar is more ready than most players his age.
“He’s got all the right tools,” Duncan said. “He’s got the size. He’s got the physical ability. He’ll need to learn the game speed a little bit, but every freshman does.”
The Knights didn’t get much of a season Henegar’s freshman year due to the pandemic, but Lindsay advanced to the regional final his sophomore season. He got more varsity playing time the past two seasons as the starting catcher and was named honorable mention all-district last season. All-district awards for this year have not yet been announced.
Henegar said the caliber of pitching he has faced playing for Lindsay has helped prepare him for college baseball.
“Muenster has good pitchers, and we’ve always had good pitchers,” Henegar said. “(Colton) Popp, who’s got to go play at the college level. Lane (Foster), who will more than likely get to play at the college level. Our pitchers have prepared me.”
