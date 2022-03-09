A Lindsay senior will head north to play college baseball next year.
Colton Popp signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to pitch for Cameron University.
Popp said he based his decision on both baseball and academics, and Cameron had what he wanted for both.
“It’s a great school,” Popp said. “The academics is through the roof. Baseball team looked real solid. Whenever I went and visited, their coach didn’t feed me anything, try to make me go there. He just told me the real facts. Coaches were really nice, really good people. I met the team, and it was just a great environment.”
Popp is the first Lindsay baseball player to sign a college letter under new coach Gary Roland. Although Roland hasn’t coached Popp until this year, he said it is still special seeing one of his players headed to the college ranks.
“It’s prideful,” Roland said. “It makes you happy. It’s what you want all your kids to do. He’s a hard worker, good kid, and he deserves this.”
Popp was named District 10-2A pitcher of the year last season after helping the Knights reach the regional final. He pitched six shutout innings with seven strikeouts in the regional semifinals against Crawford.
Roland said Popp is a great kid, and he will miss him next year.
“Colton’s a great leader,” Roland said. “He goes out there, he’s the general on the field. He directs everything, and (the other players) learn a lot from him. He’s a lead by example kind of guy.”
Cameron is an NCAA Division II school in Lawton, Oklahoma. The Aggies play in the Lone Star Conference along with schools from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas. West Texas A&M and Angelo State are currently ranked in the top 25 for DII baseball.
Popp said he is looking forward to facing good competition in the LSC.
“It’s incredible,” Popp said. “It’s a great conference. Actually, West Texas A&M is ranked second in DII right now, and that’s a team they play. It’s a good conference, good competition. Everyone, solid teams.”
Popp’s senior season is in its early stages with the Knights set to open district play Monday. He said his focus is getting back to the playoffs and trying to win each game.
He said Lindsay has prepared him well for college.
“It’s been great,” Popp said. “Taught me competition, getting me better every day, along with academics, too. I know I won’t have to worry about my academics while I’m playing baseball. I can do good at that and focus on baseball.”
