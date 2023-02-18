BONHAM – A timeout in the second quarter changed everything Friday night.
The Lindsay girls’ basketball team defeated Como-Pickton 46-20 in the area round of the playoffs at Bonham High School, but it didn’t look like it would be a comfortable win for much of the first half.
Lindsay (24-6) trailed 16-15 when coach Scott Brandewie called a timeout with 3:35 to play in the second quarter.
Como-Pickton (18-10) hardly scored rest of the night as Lindsay ran away with the game.
Brandewie said he didn’t say anything special during the timeout.
“It was, how are they getting their points and running their offense?” Brandewie said. “It was because we were slapping them and fouling them. I was like, ‘Don’t foul. Block out and rebound, and don’t turn the ball over on offense.’ The ABC’s of basketball. Don’t turn the ball over, block out, and mix in a couple shots while you’re not fouling them.”
After the timeout, Lindsay finished the game on a 31-4 run. Freshman Kendall Brandewie quickly gave Lindsay the lead, and senior Abby Hellman added to it with a pair of free throws. Como-Pickton junior Addison Monk then hit a free throw with 1:46 to play until halftime.
Como-Pickton didn’t score again until 39 seconds remained in the third quarter when senior Mattison Buster hit a free throw. Buster scored Como-Pickton’s only second half field goal with just under 3 minutes to play in the fourth.
Brandewie said defensively, the word of the year has been discipline.
“I don’t care if they make a couple of shots,” Brandewie said. “Just make them earn the shots. Don’t jump up and slap them. Just get in front of them, see if they can score. Sometimes they will. Sometimes they won’t, and when they don’t, block out and rebound and push the ball.”
While the Lady Eagles struggled to score after Lindsay’s timeout, the Lady Knights did not. They finished the half on a 9-1 run, with Kendall Brandewie doing most of the scoring. Lindsay led 31-18 after the third, and the lead grew to 40-18 before Buster’s shot.
Lindsay junior Lexi Martin said the Lady Knights calmed down after the timeout.
“We struggle with turning it over,” Martin said. “Whenever we start turning it over, he (Brandewie) has to tell us, ‘Calm, cool, collected.’ Three Cs, he says that a lot. Once we start doing that, we start shooting well, and when one person shoots well, it’s like a chain reaction. Everyone starts shooting well.”
Kendall Brandewie led Lindsay with 17 points. Junior Mia Hunt had 9.
This win sends Lindsay to the third round to face Cooper. The Lady Knights reached this round two years ago but lost in the first round last season.
Martin said last year was a tough season, but the Lady Knights are more comfortable now.
“I think we just had to get our groove,” Martin said. “We had a lot of young people on varsity, first year. We kind of just had to chill out, get rid of the nerves, and learn how to play with each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.